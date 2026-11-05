🛒 Victorville Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Victorville retail is busy right now, with stores staffing up for steady traffic and seasonal rushes. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Victorville, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.40–$21.78/hour

Lead a team at a busy off-price retail store, help open/close the store, and keep the sales floor safe, clean, and easy to shop. Good fit if you have customer service experience, can work evenings/weekends, and want a path into retail management.

Employer: The Salvation Army – Victorville Thrift Store

Location: Victorville, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90/hour

Work at the donation site, help donors unload items, keep the area clean, and sort goods that support the Adult Rehabilitation Program. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, discounts, and chances to grow.

Employer: Pro Image Sports

Location: Victorville, CA

Type: Temporary, Part-time

Pay: From $16.90/hour

Help fans gear up with team merch, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Great short-term role if you want flexible hours, an employee discount, and don’t mind standing and lifting during your shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always say no later, but you can’t get an offer if you never throw your hat in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.