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Victoria
🏥 Victoria, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Victoria’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both travelers and locals. Here are a few strong picks hiring now in Victoria, Texas.
Travel Medical Technologist – Nights – $1,800/week
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
- Location: Victoria, TX (DeTar Hospital North)
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 4x10 night shifts (9p–7a), 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $1,800.85 gross per week (about $15/hr + $1,200.85 weekly stipends)
- Highlights: No call, weekend nights only 7p–7a, floating required. Requires 2+ years’ experience and ASCP or equivalent. Comes with weekly pay, medical insurance, and 401(k).
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – Days – $2,945/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Victoria, TX
- Type: Full-time travel contract, 13 weeks, 7a–3p day shift, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: Up to $2,945 per week (with tax-free stipends for those who qualify)
- Highlights: Aggressive pay packages, day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, license help, and strong 24/7 support. 1+ year Cath Lab experience required; no new grads.
Medical Assistant – Full-Time, In-Clinic
- Employer: PAOV
- Location: Victoria, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $16.00 per hour
- Highlights: Hands-on role with heavy patient contact, wound care, room prep, and charting. Benefits include 401(k) matching, health insurance, life insurance, and paid time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare roles here tend to move fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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