Victoria’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both travelers and locals. Here are a few strong picks hiring now in Victoria, Texas.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions Location: Victoria, TX (DeTar Hospital North)

(DeTar Hospital North) Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract, 4x10 night shifts (9p–7a) , 40 hrs/week

, 13-week contract, , 40 hrs/week Pay: $1,800.85 gross per week (about $15/hr + $1,200.85 weekly stipends )

(about + ) Highlights: No call, weekend nights only 7p–7a, floating required. Requires 2+ years’ experience and ASCP or equivalent. Comes with weekly pay, medical insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Full-time travel contract , 13 weeks, 7a–3p day shift , 40 hrs/week

, 13 weeks, , 40 hrs/week Pay: Up to $2,945 per week (with tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

(with tax-free stipends for those who qualify) Highlights: Aggressive pay packages, day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, license help, and strong 24/7 support. 1+ year Cath Lab experience required; no new grads.

Employer: PAOV

Location: Victoria, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Highlights: Hands-on role with heavy patient contact, wound care, room prep, and charting. Benefits include 401(k) matching, health insurance, life insurance, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare roles here tend to move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.