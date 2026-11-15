📅 No Pressure Book Club at Moonshine Drinkery

Looking for a relaxed book club? Join the No Pressure Book Club on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

The group meets at Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W Santa Rosa St, Victoria, TX 77901.

This isn’t a traditional book club where everyone reads the same title. Instead, there’s a theme, and you bring whatever you’ve been reading that fits.

Theme for this meeting: “As Good As It Gets” – bring a book you’d rate 5 out of 5 (or close) and be ready to share why you loved it and pick up ideas for what to read next.

All readers are welcome to drop in and chat about books in a low‑pressure setting.