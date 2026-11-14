Victoria’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level promo work to high-earning commission roles. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ first year (uncapped commission)

Territory sales role with a 100+ year old national distributor of maintenance and repair products. You’ll manage relationships, cold call, and grow a book of business, with uncapped commission and full benefits (medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred comp).

Employer: LLC Marketing

LLC Marketing Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Other / in-person sales

Other / in-person sales Pay: $3,000–$20,000 per week (commission-based)

High-energy field sales role selling fiber internet solutions, mixing door-to-door, networking, and account management. Great fit if you’re self-motivated, love tech, and want very high earning potential based on performance.

Employer: Sign Marketing NV

Sign Marketing NV Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Part-time (Fri–Sun, 11am–4pm)

Pay: $60 per day

Weekend gig holding promo signs in high-traffic areas and chatting with the public about products and deals. Good starter job if you’re outgoing, want steady weekend hours, and are curious about marketing and promotions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are also a chance to learn what else they have open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.