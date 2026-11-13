Dorothy O'Connor Pet Adoption Center will hold its 4th Annual Putt for Paws benefit golf tournament at Victoria Country Club (14 Spring Creek Rd, Victoria, TX 77904) on Saturday, November 14, 2026. This is a 2–4 person scramble with a $150 entry fee per player, check-in and same-day registration starting at 7:30 a.m., and tee-off at 8:30 a.m., with lunch, prizes, and contests provided. Players can buy a $50 Golden Ticket that includes 3 mulligans, and entry into the longest drive, closest-to-the-pin, and chip shot challenge contests; register using the player registration form and contact 361-575-8573 or petadoptions@docpac.net for details; all proceeds support shelter animals at DOCPAC.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Dorothy O'Connor Pet Adoption Center