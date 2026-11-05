🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Jobs in Victoria, TX

Victoria’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from rehab to hospital care. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in town.

Employer: AVIR at Victoria

AVIR at Victoria Location: Victoria, TX (1301 Mallette Drive)

(1301 Mallette Drive) Type: Full-Time & Per Diem

Salary: Not listed

This role is hands-on rehab work in an in-house therapy team, helping residents with mobility, strength, and independence. Good fit if you like close teamwork with PTs, OTs, and nursing staff; new grads are welcome.

Employer: Cantex

Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle oral and topical meds under nurse supervision, plus vitals, documentation, and leading CNAs when assigned. Comes with 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and tuition/CEU reimbursement.

Employer: PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Victoria North

Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Full-Time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient SLP role working with a diverse patient mix in a specialty hospital setting. Offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, CE help, and generous PTO); one year of experience is preferred but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.