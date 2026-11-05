🏭 Victoria, TX Manufacturing: Multiple Quality & Tech Roles

Victoria’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know quality systems and hands-on mechanical work. If you like plants, production lines, and fixing problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Caterpillar

Caterpillar Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,710 – $169,060 + benefits

+ benefits Posting dates: Nov 5 – Nov 18, 2026

Lead Lean Manufacturing and the Quality Management System for the whole Victoria facility. This is a senior role driving continuous improvement, Six Sigma projects, and quality strategy across multiple teams, with strong pay and a full corporate benefits package.

Employer: Amcor

Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own plant-wide quality policies, ISO compliance, and customer complaint resolution for a major packaging manufacturer. Good fit if you have several years in manufacturing quality, enjoy data analysis and root-cause work, and want to lead a QA team with solid corporate benefits.

Employer: VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC

Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role working on railcars—removing and repairing outlet gates, final cleaning, and helping with paint, blasting, and stenciling. Great if you like physical work, tools, and shop life, with strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.