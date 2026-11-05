🍽️ Multiple Victoria, TX Food Service Jobs With Flexible Hours

Victoria’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring now for front- and back-of-house roles. Good mix of entry-level jobs and growth paths if you want to build a hospitality career.

Employer: Golden Boy Corrals, LLC dba Golden Corral

Golden Boy Corrals, LLC dba Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy family buffet setting with options to learn many roles: baking, buffet attendant, bussing, grill, cashier, server, and more. Flexible schedules, a friendly team, and cross-training so you can move up and try different positions.

Employer: Golden Boy Corrals, LLC dba Golden Corral

Golden Boy Corrals, LLC dba Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hot buffet is your zone here—grilling, frying, carving, and keeping food fresh and stocked. Good fit if you like a fast line, staying organized, and taking pride in clean, well-run kitchen stations.

Employer: Golden Boy Corrals, LLC dba Golden Corral

Golden Boy Corrals, LLC dba Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on baking role making yeast rolls, cakes, pies, and desserts, including breakfast items on weekends. Great if you enjoy early prep, following recipes, and keeping the dessert area looking fresh and fully stocked.

Employer: Golden Boy Corrals, LLC dba Golden Corral

Golden Boy Corrals, LLC dba Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Key back-of-house role focused on dishwashing and overall restaurant cleanliness, inside and out. Ideal if you like staying busy, keeping things organized, and being the reason the whole place runs smoothly.

Employer: Morada Senior Living

Location: Victoria, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals to residents in a senior living community with a focus on friendly, consistent service. Offers competitive wages, paid training, PTO and holidays (full-time), health benefits, 401(k) with match, flexible schedules, and meals and uniforms.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.