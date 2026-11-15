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Victor
🛒 Victor, NY Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
5 days ago
Victor’s retail scene around Eastview Mall is busy and hiring. If you like helping people shop and want steady hours, these full-time roles are worth a look.
Retail Sales Associate, Eastview – Full Time
- Employer: Macy's
- Location: Victor, NY (Eastview)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Help shoppers find outfits, gifts, and more while building repeat customer relationships. This role is great if you enjoy a fast pace, sales goals, and perks like merchandise discounts, performance incentives, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.
Store Manager, Eastview Mall – Macy’s Location
- Employer: Sunglass Hut (inside Macy’s)
- Location: Victor, NY (Eastview Mall)
- Salary: $18.45–$27.96/hour + potential bonus/commission
- Type: Full-time
Lead a small team selling high-end sunglasses in a busy mall setting. Good fit if you have 2+ years of leadership experience, like coaching others, and want growth with a global eyewear brand plus benefits and employee discounts.
Retail Key Carrier Coordinator
- Employer: HomeGoods (The TJX Companies, Inc.)
- Location: 431 Commerce Drive, Victor, NY
- Salary: $18.00–$18.50/hour
- Type: Full-time
Step into a light leadership role where you help open/close the store, support the team, and keep customers happy. Ideal if you have retail + some leadership experience and want solid benefits, discounts, and a path to grow.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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