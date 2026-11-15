Victor’s retail scene around Eastview Mall is busy and hiring. If you like helping people shop and want steady hours, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Macy's

Macy's Location: Victor, NY (Eastview)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Help shoppers find outfits, gifts, and more while building repeat customer relationships. This role is great if you enjoy a fast pace, sales goals, and perks like merchandise discounts, performance incentives, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (inside Macy’s)

(inside Macy’s) Location: Victor, NY (Eastview Mall)

Salary: $18.45–$27.96/hour + potential bonus/commission

+ potential bonus/commission Type: Full-time

Lead a small team selling high-end sunglasses in a busy mall setting. Good fit if you have 2+ years of leadership experience, like coaching others, and want growth with a global eyewear brand plus benefits and employee discounts.

Employer: HomeGoods (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 431 Commerce Drive, Victor, NY

Salary: $18.00–$18.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Step into a light leadership role where you help open/close the store, support the team, and keep customers happy. Ideal if you have retail + some leadership experience and want solid benefits, discounts, and a path to grow.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.