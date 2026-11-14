The First Presbyterian Church in Victor will host a free community dinner on November 28, 2026 from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM at 70 East Main Street, Victor, NY 14564. A sit-down, family-style meal will be cooked and served by volunteer hosts, with musical entertainment, and no reservations are needed; free take-out dinners are also available during dinner hours by calling 585-924-2289 for car-side pickup. These free dinners are held every 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Saturday of the month from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. More information: http://dlvr.it/TWKYYh

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Victor