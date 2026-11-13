📅 Great Lakes action meeting & optional tour in Victor

An in-person Southeast Lake Ontario Sub-Basin Work Group Meeting is set for November 13, 2026, 1:00–3:00 PM at Ganondagan State Historic Site, 7000 County Road 41, Victor, NY 14564.

The DEC Great Lakes Program and partners will:

Share updates on Great Lakes Action Agenda (GLAA) projects in the Southeast Lake Ontario sub-basin

projects in the Southeast Lake Ontario sub-basin Discuss the Sub-Basin Work Group Toolkit and next steps

and next steps Hear from partner organizations on how they’re advancing the GLAA

Anyone interested in actions that benefit New York’s Great Lakes waters, lands, and communities is encouraged to attend.

An optional gallery tour about the Seneca and Haudenosaunee people will follow from 3:00–4:00 PM.

Register via Eventbrite (link provided in the notice) and email greatlakes@dec.ny.gov with any questions.