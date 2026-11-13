Victor’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Victor, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.76 – $27.95/hour

Support the boat and ATV service department with check-ins, inspections, and customer service. This is a hands-on role with lifting and outdoor work, plus strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Zales)

Location: Eastview Mall, Victor, NY

Type: Seasonal, Part-time, and Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $20.50/hour + commission

Help customers pick out jewelry for big life moments and work toward individual and team sales goals. Offers commission, merchandise discounts, PTO (for part-time and full-time), medical/dental/vision (full-time), 401(k), tuition help, and training programs.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Victor, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $20.50/hour + monthly bonus (anticipated)

Lead a small team, keep the store stocked and organized, and jump in on customer service when needed. Includes monthly bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (up to 152 hours/year), sick time, and employee discounts, with a clear path to promotion.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.