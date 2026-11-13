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🐱 Young Victor Cats Ready for Adoption at Pet Pride of NY
Looking for a young cat to join your family in Victor, NY? These sweet kittens and teens at Pet Pride of New York are hoping for loving homes.
Nami
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 5.5 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Pet Pride of New York
- Phone: (585) 742-1630
Nami is a young tuxedo girl, just about ready to grow out of her kitten stage and into a lovely house cat. To meet Nami, you’ll need to fill out an adoption application on the Pet Pride website.
👉 Meet Nami and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Twaine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 3 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Pet Pride of New York
- Phone: (585) 742-1630
Twaine is a tiny 3‑month‑old boy, still very much a kitten and ready to grow up with his new family. To visit Twaine, please complete the online adoption form first.
👉 Meet Twaine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Skittles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 5 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Pet Pride of New York
- Phone: (585) 742-1630
Skittles is a 5‑month‑old kitten with a soft brown coat. She’s at a great age to settle into a new home and routine. Fill out the shelter’s application if you’d like to meet Skittles.
👉 Meet Skittles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marshmallow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 5 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Pet Pride of New York
- Phone: (585) 742-1630
Marshmallow is a 5‑month‑old gray kitten with a sweet name to match her soft look. To arrange a visit with Marshmallow, start by sending in an adoption application.
👉 Meet Marshmallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spunk
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 5 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Pet Pride of New York
- Phone: (585) 742-1630
Spunk is a 5‑month‑old brown kitten, just the right age to bond closely with a new family. If you’d like to meet Spunk, please fill out the Pet Pride adoption form online.
👉 Meet Spunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frankie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 9 months (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Pet Pride of New York
- Phone: (585) 742-1630
Frankie is about 9 months old, a young cat who’s moved past the tiniest kitten stage but still very youthful. To meet Frankie, you’ll need to submit an application through the shelter’s website.
👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, call Pet Pride of New York at (585) 742-1630 and complete their online adoption form so you can schedule a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in the Victor area can also help these young cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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