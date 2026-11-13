Looking for a young cat to join your family in Victor, NY? These sweet kittens and teens at Pet Pride of New York are hoping for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 5.5 months (baby)

5.5 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Pet Pride of New York

Phone: (585) 742-1630

Nami is a young tuxedo girl, just about ready to grow out of her kitten stage and into a lovely house cat. To meet Nami, you’ll need to fill out an adoption application on the Pet Pride website.

👉 Meet Nami and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Pet Pride of New York

Phone: (585) 742-1630

Twaine is a tiny 3‑month‑old boy, still very much a kitten and ready to grow up with his new family. To visit Twaine, please complete the online adoption form first.

👉 Meet Twaine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 5 months (baby)

5 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Pet Pride of New York

Phone: (585) 742-1630

Skittles is a 5‑month‑old kitten with a soft brown coat. She’s at a great age to settle into a new home and routine. Fill out the shelter’s application if you’d like to meet Skittles.

👉 Meet Skittles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 5 months (baby)

5 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Pet Pride of New York

Phone: (585) 742-1630

Marshmallow is a 5‑month‑old gray kitten with a sweet name to match her soft look. To arrange a visit with Marshmallow, start by sending in an adoption application.

👉 Meet Marshmallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 5 months (baby)

5 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Pet Pride of New York

Phone: (585) 742-1630

Spunk is a 5‑month‑old brown kitten, just the right age to bond closely with a new family. If you’d like to meet Spunk, please fill out the Pet Pride adoption form online.

👉 Meet Spunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 9 months (young)

9 months (young) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Pet Pride of New York

Phone: (585) 742-1630

Frankie is about 9 months old, a young cat who’s moved past the tiniest kitten stage but still very youthful. To meet Frankie, you’ll need to submit an application through the shelter’s website.

👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, call Pet Pride of New York at (585) 742-1630 and complete their online adoption form so you can schedule a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in the Victor area can also help these young cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.