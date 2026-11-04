🛒 Victor, NY Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Potential

Victor’s retail scene around Eastview Mall is busy and hiring, with options from entry-level sales to full-store leadership. Here are several solid picks if you like customer-facing work or behind-the-scenes overnight shifts.

Employer: EXPRESS (PHOENIX Retail, LLC)

EXPRESS (PHOENIX Retail, LLC) Location: Victor, NY – Eastview Mall

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,000 – $87,000/year

Lead the whole store: drive sales, coach the team, and own the customer experience for a major fashion brand. Best for someone with 3–5 years of store management and experience running a $3M+ location.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Victor, NY

Type: Part-time, Overnight

Pay: $18.00 – $20.75/hour

Perfect if you like quieter stores and night shifts. You’ll handle replenishment, price changes, recovery, and visual tasks so daytime staff can focus on customers; includes retail discounts and part-time benefits.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Victor, NY

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $18.00 – $20.75/hour

Same core duties as the part-time role—stocking, signage, planograms, and omni-order support—but with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k). Good fit if you want steady hours and like physical work.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Victor, NY – Eastview

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $18.50 – $22.20/hour

Lead the beauty side of the store—visuals, product storytelling, and coaching associates on selling. Great for someone with 1+ year of retail leadership who loves beauty and wants to grow into bigger roles.

Employer: Oakley (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Victor, NY – Eastview

Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Pay Range: $16.00 – $22.89/hour

Short-term role that’s ideal for picking up extra holiday cash or testing out retail. You’ll give high-touch service, learn advanced eyewear and sports gear, and work flexible shifts, including nights and weekends.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these brands post new roles often, and seasonal jobs can turn into long-term work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.