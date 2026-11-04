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🛒 Victor, NY Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Potential
Victor’s retail scene around Eastview Mall is busy and hiring, with options from entry-level sales to full-store leadership. Here are several solid picks if you like customer-facing work or behind-the-scenes overnight shifts.
Store Manager – Eastview Mall
- Employer: EXPRESS (PHOENIX Retail, LLC)
- Location: Victor, NY – Eastview Mall
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $58,000 – $87,000/year
Lead the whole store: drive sales, coach the team, and own the customer experience for a major fashion brand. Best for someone with 3–5 years of store management and experience running a $3M+ location.
Overnight Task Team Outfitter – Part Time
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Victor, NY
- Type: Part-time, Overnight
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.75/hour
Perfect if you like quieter stores and night shifts. You’ll handle replenishment, price changes, recovery, and visual tasks so daytime staff can focus on customers; includes retail discounts and part-time benefits.
Overnight Task Team Outfitter – Full Time
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Victor, NY
- Type: Full-time, Overnight
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.75/hour
Same core duties as the part-time role—stocking, signage, planograms, and omni-order support—but with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k). Good fit if you want steady hours and like physical work.
Beauty Supervisor – Eastview
- Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- Location: Victor, NY – Eastview
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $18.50 – $22.20/hour
Lead the beauty side of the store—visuals, product storytelling, and coaching associates on selling. Great for someone with 1+ year of retail leadership who loves beauty and wants to grow into bigger roles.
Seasonal Retail Sales Associate – Oakley Eastview
- Employer: Oakley (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Victor, NY – Eastview
- Type: Seasonal/Temporary
- Pay Range: $16.00 – $22.89/hour
Short-term role that’s ideal for picking up extra holiday cash or testing out retail. You’ll give high-touch service, learn advanced eyewear and sports gear, and work flexible shifts, including nights and weekends.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these brands post new roles often, and seasonal jobs can turn into long-term work.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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