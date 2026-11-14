🛒 Vicksburg Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Vicksburg has a solid mix of retail and service jobs right now, from gas stations to casinos and big-name pharmacies. Good options here if you like helping people and don’t mind staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $72,000/year

Lead the front end and pharmacy team, handle scheduling, cash, inventory, and step in when the Store Manager is off. This is a strong next step if you have retail or leadership experience and want a clear path into full Store Manager roles.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 3400 Halls Ferry Rd, Vicksburg, MS 39180

Type: Part-time (evenings and overnights)

(evenings and overnights) Salary: Not listed

Work the register, help customers, and keep the store looking good in a fast-paced convenience store setting. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, and access to benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement for those looking to grow.

Employer: Ameristar Casino Hotel Vicksburg (PENN Entertainment)

Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $14.00/hour, based on experience

Handle large cash banks, verify drops, and support cage staff when managers aren’t on duty. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with money handling, and open to nights, weekends, and holidays in a busy casino environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that works for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.