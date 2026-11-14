🚧 Multiple Skilled Trades Openings in Vicksburg, MS Construction

Vicksburg’s industrial projects are busy right now, and TIC – The Industrial Company is hiring across several trades. Most roles are full-time, outdoors, and offer room to move up if you like big construction work.

Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company

TIC – The Industrial Company Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time, skilled

Salary: Not listed

You’ll install, align, and maintain heavy equipment and machinery using hand and power tools, precision measuring tools, and rigging. Good fit if you’re an experienced millwright who’s comfortable working at heights, in tight spaces, and in all weather.

Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company

TIC – The Industrial Company Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time, skilled

Salary: Not listed

Plan, lay out, install, and test piping systems using multiple joint types and tools. You’ll read isometric drawings, fabricate and install pipe, and hydro test systems—ideal if you’ve got solid pipefitting experience and are comfortable with industrial sites.

Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company

TIC – The Industrial Company Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time, skilled

Salary: Not listed

Similar core pipefitting work—layout, install, weld/thread joints, and test piping—but tied to HRSG-related work. Great if you’ve done power/energy projects and like detailed, code-driven installs.

Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company

TIC – The Industrial Company Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time, skilled

Salary: Not listed

You’ll read blueprints, set steel columns and beams, and handle rigging and alignment for structural steel. Best for experienced ironworkers who are steady at heights and used to noisy, fast-moving jobsites.

Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company

TIC – The Industrial Company Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time, intermediate

Salary: Not listed

Help erect and dismantle scaffolding, ladders, platforms, and walkways using plans and specs. Good step if you’ve got some field experience, don’t mind heights, and want to grow into more advanced craft roles.

Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company

TIC – The Industrial Company Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time, entry level

Salary: Not listed

Support skilled trades with setup, cleanup, and basic tasks around the site. This is a solid entry point if you’re new to construction but ready for physical work, long days, and learning on the job.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while the projects are hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.