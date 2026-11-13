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💻 Vicksburg IT Jobs with Multiple Defense-Focused Roles
Vicksburg’s tech scene is small but mighty, with several defense and research employers hiring right now. If you’ve got DoD, security, or systems chops, these are worth a look.
Cyber Security Analyst
- Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work as a Cyber Threat Analyst supporting DoD networks, teaming with CND responders and cybersecurity engineers. You’ll monitor and analyze incidents, work with malware tools (like IDA Pro, Cuckoo Sandbox, OllyDbg), and help build countermeasures against hostile attacks.
Good fit if you have:
- BS in Computer Science or related field
- CompTIA Security+ (CEH within 90 days)
- Strong Linux, networking, IDS/IPS, malware analysis, and Python/C/C++ skills
- Active Secret security clearance
Windows Systems Administrator
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: $96,623 – $164,259 (full-time range)
Support the DoD High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP) at ERDC. You’ll manage Windows VDI on Nutanix/VMware, Windows servers and desktops, printers, and work daily with users in a secure DoD environment.
Good fit if you have:
- Bachelor’s + 6+ years with Microsoft server/desktop (or equivalent experience)
- Strong Active Directory, DNS, TCP/IP, IPv4/IPv6, DHCP skills
- Experience with VMware vSphere, Citrix XenServer, Microsoft System Center
- DoD 8570 cert (e.g., Security+) and DoD/Army security experience is a plus
(Also listed on Indeed with the same details: alternate posting)
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out the most. Local defense IT roles don’t open every day—if you’re interested, apply soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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