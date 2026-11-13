Vicksburg’s tech scene is small but mighty, with several defense and research employers hiring right now. If you’ve got DoD, security, or systems chops, these are worth a look.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

UICGS / Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a Cyber Threat Analyst supporting DoD networks, teaming with CND responders and cybersecurity engineers. You’ll monitor and analyze incidents, work with malware tools (like IDA Pro, Cuckoo Sandbox, OllyDbg), and help build countermeasures against hostile attacks.

Good fit if you have:

BS in Computer Science or related field

CompTIA Security+ (CEH within 90 days)

(CEH within 90 days) Strong Linux, networking, IDS/IPS, malware analysis, and Python/C/C++ skills

skills Active Secret security clearance

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $96,623 – $164,259 (full-time range)

Support the DoD High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP) at ERDC. You’ll manage Windows VDI on Nutanix/VMware, Windows servers and desktops, printers, and work daily with users in a secure DoD environment.

Good fit if you have:

Bachelor’s + 6+ years with Microsoft server/desktop (or equivalent experience)

with Microsoft server/desktop (or equivalent experience) Strong Active Directory, DNS, TCP/IP, IPv4/IPv6, DHCP skills

skills Experience with VMware vSphere, Citrix XenServer, Microsoft System Center

DoD 8570 cert (e.g., Security+) and DoD/Army security experience is a plus

(Also listed on Indeed with the same details: alternate posting)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out the most. Local defense IT roles don’t open every day—if you’re interested, apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.