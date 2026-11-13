Vicksburg’s healthcare scene is busy, with both the hospital and travel agencies looking for skilled pros. If you’re open to nights, PRN, or travel, there’s solid variety here.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Vicksburg, MS (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Travel, Internship , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr night shifts

, 13 weeks, , Pay: $1,698 per week (package based on 12‑hr shifts; stipends may apply)

(package based on 12‑hr shifts; stipends may apply) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Travel ultrasound role with guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts, which helps keep your income steady. Good fit if you like nights, want to build travel experience, and prefer working with a well‑rated national agency.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Vicksburg, MS (travel network)

(travel network) Type: Travel RN – Dialysis

Dialysis RN role for travelers with at least 1 year ICU/CCU RN experience and current ACLS/BLS. You work with one recruiter, can choose from local or non‑local assignments, and get a clear pay range and no mid‑contract pay cuts, plus perks like referral bonuses and license reimbursement.

Employer: Merit Health River Region

Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: PRN (as needed)

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Hospital lab role doing moderate and high‑complexity testing, instrument checks, and occasional phlebotomy. Great if you want flexible PRN hours, 401(k) for future security, and have a Bachelor’s in Medical Technology or related science plus MT/MLT certification (ASCP, AMT, or AAB).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings and can often match you with a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.