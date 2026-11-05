🚧 Vicksburg Construction Jobs: Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Vicksburg has some solid construction and trades openings right now, especially for folks who like industrial work and don’t mind travel or night shifts.

Below are several hands-on roles with steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company

TIC – The Industrial Company Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time , night shift

, night shift Salary: Not listed

Build, erect, and tear down scaffolding on an active industrial site. This is an intermediate-level role where you’ll read blueprints, work at heights (up to 200 ft), and handle your own tools in all kinds of weather.

Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company

TIC – The Industrial Company Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Skilled journeyman pipefitter role working with many types of pipe systems—welded, threaded, grooved, and more. You’ll read isometric drawings, install and hydro test piping, and use a wide range of tools on a busy industrial site.

Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company

TIC – The Industrial Company Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman millwright position focused on installing, aligning, and maintaining heavy equipment and machinery. Expect precision work with measuring tools, rigging, grout, and cranes in a loud, outdoor construction setting.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

Location: Vicksburg, MS (travel across the U.S. for projects)

(travel across the U.S. for projects) Type: Full-time, permanent federal position (WG-08 to WG-11)

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay)

Serve as the principal operator on a core drill crew for subsurface investigation projects nationwide. This is a federal role with a promotion path to WG-11, background check, and 1-year probation, plus travel to different job sites.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.