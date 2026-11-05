🏥 Vicksburg Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & PT Openings

Vicksburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both nurses and therapists. If you’re ready for a change, these roles offer good pay and room to grow.

Employer: Elite Physical Therapy Mississippi (Upstream Rehabilitation)

Elite Physical Therapy Mississippi (Upstream Rehabilitation) Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time (plus part-time and PRN options mentioned)

(plus part-time and PRN options mentioned) Salary: $78,000–$88,000/year

Outpatient ortho PT role with sign-on bonus options and/or student loan assistance, plus a monthly bonus program where most clinicians qualify. Offers 100% employer-paid medical premium option, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, strong mentorship, and even a path to clinic ownership/partnership.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time travel

Salary: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible)

Travel MedSurg/Tele RN role where you work with one recruiter from start to finish, with no mid-contract pay cuts. You get access to local and non-local assignments, referral bonuses up to $1,000, license reimbursement for new states, and a steady stream of partner facilities to choose from.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Travel RN

Salary: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible)

High-acuity CVICU travel RN role for nurses with at least 2 years of CVICU experience. You’ll get the same Vibra perks—single recruiter, no pay cuts mid-contract, referral bonuses, license reimbursement, and transparent pay ranges—while caring for critically ill cardiovascular patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar openings in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.