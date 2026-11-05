🏗️ Vicksburg MS Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Vicksburg is busy with federal engineering work right now, especially around water, infrastructure, and environmental research. If you’ve got an engineering background and want stable, mission-driven work, these are worth a look.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

US Army Corps of Engineers Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time, federal

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay)

Serve as the civil engineering subject matter expert for the district, leading complex designs for water resources, flood risk management, and infrastructure (levees, dams, pumping stations, storm drainage, etc.). You’ll advise leadership, manage multi-disciplinary projects, and personally handle major studies and designs. PE license is required, and this is a senior-level role (GS-13-level experience).

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

US Army Corps of Engineers Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time, federal (GS-11 target GS-12)

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay)

Lead structural design and analysis for civil works like navigation locks, floodwalls, hydropower dams, pumping stations, and floodgates. You’ll produce plans, specs, and design reports and coordinate with other disciplines. Great fit if you have structural experience on levees or flood projects and want a growth role with promotion potential.

Employer: US Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC)

Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time, permanent, supervisory

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay)

Lead the Environmental Engineering Branch in ERDC’s Environmental Laboratory, planning and running a highly interdisciplinary environmental engineering research program. This is a senior leadership role with responsibility for strategy, research direction, and branch performance, ideal if you want to guide cutting-edge environmental R&D in a federal lab setting.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, check the full USAJOBS posting, and get your resume and transcripts ready before the announcements close.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.