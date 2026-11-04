🏥 Vicksburg MS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Local Roles

Vicksburg’s hospitals and rehab centers are busy and hiring, especially for nurses and therapists. If you’re open to travel contracts or a steady full-time role, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: 13-week contract, Nights (3x12)

Estimated gross weekly pay: $1,917 (with $1,197 weekly stipend for travelers)

CVICU travel role with a Mississippi RN license required and strong patient-care skills. Comes with a full benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and an employee stock ownership plan for travelers.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: 13-week travel contract, Nights (3x12)

Night-shift CVICU travel RN role in a coronary care setting, starting Nov 30, 2026. Needs MS or compact RN license, BLS, ACLS, NIHSS, and 1+ year of open-heart cardiac training; must live 50+ miles from the facility.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at Merit Health River Region )

(at ) Location: 2100 Highway 61 North, Vicksburg, MS 39183

Type: Travel, Full Time (8–13 week assignment)

Pay range: $54.00 – $57.75 per hour

Day-shift Med-Surg travel RN role with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, and 401(k) with company match. Offers free private furnished housing or tax-free housing subsidy plus referral bonuses.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time OT role with one of the largest therapy providers in the country, offering medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO programs, and CE/mentorship support. Great fit if you want long-term growth, flexible scheduling, and strong clinical backing.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.