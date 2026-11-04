undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Vicksburg Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Vicksburg has a steady flow of front-line jobs right now, especially in stores and food spots. If you like helping people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.
Customer Service Rep – Domino’s (Highway 61 S)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Vicksburg, MS (725 Highway 61 South)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Answer phones, take orders, handle payments, and greet customers. Good fit if you like a fast pace, talking to people, and don’t mind learning a simple system.
Sales Associate (Part-Time) – Vicksburg Mall
- Employer: Hibbett
- Location: Vicksburg, MS (Vicksburg Mall)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $9.00/hour
Help customers find what they need, promote sales, and keep the store looking sharp. Great entry-level role if you have 0–2 years of experience and enjoy talking with people and working toward sales goals.
Reset Merchandiser – Grocery Stores
- Employer: PL Marketing
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work inside grocery stores updating product displays using plan-o-grams. Good if you like hands-on work, can lift up to 50+ lbs, and want a job with some independence and flexible, scheduled resets.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.