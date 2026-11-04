🛒 Vicksburg Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Vicksburg has a steady flow of front-line jobs right now, especially in stores and food spots. If you like helping people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Vicksburg, MS (725 Highway 61 South)

(725 Highway 61 South) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Answer phones, take orders, handle payments, and greet customers. Good fit if you like a fast pace, talking to people, and don’t mind learning a simple system.

Employer: Hibbett

Location: Vicksburg, MS (Vicksburg Mall)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $9.00/hour

Help customers find what they need, promote sales, and keep the store looking sharp. Great entry-level role if you have 0–2 years of experience and enjoy talking with people and working toward sales goals.

Employer: PL Marketing

Location: Vicksburg, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work inside grocery stores updating product displays using plan-o-grams. Good if you like hands-on work, can lift up to 50+ lbs, and want a job with some independence and flexible, scheduled resets.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.