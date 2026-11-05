🏭 Multiple Manufacturing Openings in Vicksburg, MI

Vicksburg’s auto-parts scene is busy right now, and Summit Polymers is hiring across multiple shifts. Good fit if you like hands-on work, steady hours, and staying on your feet.

Employer: Summit Polymers

Summit Polymers Location: Vicksburg, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift role building and inspecting molded automotive interior parts. You’ll use simple hand tools, stand most of the day, lift up to 30 lbs, and follow clear instruction sheets for counting, packing, and quality checks.

Employer: Summit Polymers

Summit Polymers Location: Vicksburg, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar hands-on assembly work as 1st shift, but on 2nd shift for folks who prefer later hours. You’ll run molding/assembly equipment, inspect parts, record production, and help keep the work area clean and organized.

Employer: Summit Polymers

Summit Polymers Location: Vicksburg, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

2nd-shift role working with painted molded parts for automotive interiors. You’ll load/unload parts, inspect finish quality, do basic trimming and packing, and support color/mold changeovers while standing most of the shift and lifting up to 30 lbs.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.