Confidence will be easy to find this week, and a little harder to manage. Jupiter and Mars will meet in Leo on Monday, stargazer, closing out a buildup that started back in late October. Expect big plans and a strong sense that anything is possible. Tuesday’s First Quarter Moon will test those plans right away. By midweek, the same two planets will square the Sun, and pride may start making promises the calendar can’t keep.

Thursday will run hottest, with tempers short and egos easily bruised. The evening should cool things off nicely, thanks to a gentle Sun-Moon trine. Friday’s Moon-Saturn conjunction favors consistent effort over grand gestures, so finish what you start before chasing anything new. Saturday evening, the Moon will oppose Venus and bring some push and pull between what you want and what someone else needs. Meet them halfway, and the weekend will go a lot smoother.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re the friend people call when the landlord won’t fix the heat or the ex won’t return the dog. Monday, Jupiter and Mars will finally meet in Leo, Aries, and you’ll feel ready to fight for anyone who needs a champion. Tuesday morning’s Moon opposition to Mars will show you exactly who that is, and it may not be who you expect.

Ask before you storm the castle, though. Thursday’s Sun-Mars square will bring a power clash, and your instinct will be to go straight to the top on someone’s behalf. Make sure they want that first. Some people need a bodyguard. Others just need someone to sit with them while they make the call themselves. Both count as having their back.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The great holiday negotiation is about to start, from whose house hosts to who’s bringing the sad store-bought pie. You have opinions, Taurus, and most of them involve your own couch. Venus is direct again, and its sextile with Jupiter is building, so compromise will come easier than you expect. Tuesday’s early Moon-Venus trine will be the time to float your ideas.

Saturday evening, the Moon will oppose Venus, and someone may push hard for a plan you can’t stand. Choose the one tradition you absolutely refuse to give up and let the rest go without a fight. Bend a little now, and you’ll get the good seat at the table. You might even score the best leftovers to take home.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your curiosity has been running on low for weeks, and you’ll feel it coming back now that Mercury is moving forward again. Use it. Sign up for the class or finally pick up the language you keep threatening to learn, Gemini. Sunday afternoon’s Moon square to Mercury may make you feel clumsy and slow at first. Every beginner feels that way.

Stick with it anyway. Wednesday morning’s Moon trine to Mercury will be when something finally clicks, and you’ll remember how much you love being the student. Pluto’s square to Mercury will wrap up Saturday, taking a heavy mental weight with it. By the weekend, your brain will feel lighter than it has in a while. Feed it something new.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Soup and a long hug are your go-to answer whenever someone you love is struggling. This week, one person needs something harder from you, Cancer. Tuesday’s First Quarter Moon will sit opposite Mars and Jupiter, and a friend may share a plan that makes your stomach drop. Your gut is probably right. Hold that thought until you can say it kindly.

Thursday evening’s Sun-Moon trine will set a soft, easy mood, and that’s your opening. Start with how much you care. Then tell them what worries you, plainly and without a lecture. Friday’s Moon-Saturn conjunction will back you up if they push back. Good friends are willing to risk an awkward conversation. They’ll thank you later, even if it takes a while.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Over the past few weeks, you promised to host the dinner and help a friend move across town. That’s a lot, even for you. Jupiter will square the Sun on Wednesday, Leo, and it’ll be obvious you overcommitted. Mars follows with its own square to the Sun on Thursday, so your patience will run thin right when the to-do list peaks.

Back out of one thing gracefully. Big-hearted people overreach sometimes, and admitting it won’t cost you anyone’s respect. Most folks will be relieved you said something. Thursday evening’s Sun-Moon trine will help you unwind, so plan a night with nothing on the calendar. Order in and turn your phone off. Your generosity runs so much better on a full tank.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You can hand out notes all day, but taking them has never been your strong suit. Sunday afternoon’s Moon square to Mercury could bring a comment about your work that stings more than it should. Expect to replay it in the shower, Virgo, then again in the middle of the night. Let yourself be annoyed for a day. Then look at it again.

Wednesday morning’s Moon trine to Mercury will help you sort the fair points from the cheap shots. Keep what helps and toss the rest. Pluto’s square to Mercury will end Saturday, and the urge to replay every conversation will go with it. You’re allowed to be good at something and still have room to grow. Both things can be true.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

There’s one friend who only calls when they need a ride or a favor. You pick up every time, Libra, because that’s who you are. With Venus moving forward again after weeks of retrograde, you’ll see more plainly who returns the favor and who doesn’t. Tuesday’s early Moon trine to Venus will remind you how good the two-way friendships feel.

Saturday evening, the Moon will oppose Venus, and that one-sided friend may come asking for something big. You’re allowed to tell them you can’t this time. Your talent for keeping the peace is a gift, but it shouldn’t cost you every weekend. Spend that energy on the people who’d drop everything for you too. They’ve been patiently waiting for their turn.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

That standing weekly commitment you used to love now feels like a chore. Maybe it’s the book club or the volunteer gig you can’t remember signing up for. Sunday’s Moon-Pluto conjunction will make you want to walk away from it on the spot, Scorpio. Hold off on storming out. Decide it’s over, then give yourself a few days to plan a graceful goodbye.

Pluto’s square to Mercury will wrap up Saturday, so the conversation will feel easier the longer you wait. By Friday morning, a Moon-Pluto sextile will help you say it calmly and without a long explanation. Thank them sincerely and step away. You’re excellent at knowing when something has run its course. Trust that instinct and enjoy your freed-up evenings.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

When the check comes, you’re the first one reaching for it, saying, “I got this.” Monday’s Jupiter-Mars conjunction will crank that generous streak of yours all the way up, Sagittarius. You’ll want to buy the next round and cover everyone’s concert tickets. It’s a wonderful instinct. Your bank account may have notes about it, especially by the middle of the week.

Wednesday’s Jupiter-Sun square will be when big-hearted turns into overextended. Before you put another dinner on your card, check what’s left for rent. Your friends love you for your company, and most of them would happily split the bill. Late Saturday, a gentle Moon-Jupiter trine will make small gestures feel just as big. Cook dinner at home instead. That counts too.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Give you a hobby, and within a month you’ve got a spreadsheet and a pricing plan. Not everything has to turn into a side hustle, Capricorn. Sunday evening’s Moon-Saturn sextile will be a nice time to do something purely for the fun of it. Bake the bread or play the guitar badly, just for yourself. Skip the photo for proof.

Friday’s Moon-Saturn conjunction will hit with full force, and your inner manager will want to optimize everything again. Let that energy go to work, where it belongs. Keep the hobby off the clock. Some things exist to make you happy, and that’s reason enough to keep doing them. Your future self will be grateful you protected one corner of life from productivity.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The rec league or the band used to fill your weeknights, and then you drifted away without quite saying why. The Moon will spend Sunday through Tuesday in your sign, Aquarius, and Sunday’s Moon-Uranus trine will make you miss belonging to something a little odd. Look up the old crew. They’re probably still meeting in the same spot, wondering where you went.

Go back without expecting everything to be exactly the same. Some faces will be new, and the inside jokes will need updating. That’s part of the fun. Friday morning’s Moon sextile to Uranus will make it easy to jump back in and toss out an idea or two. You’ve always done your best thinking around people who appreciate a little strange.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

In every group conversation, you wait for a polite pause that never comes, and your best idea goes home with you. This week, go first. The Moon will be in your sign from Tuesday evening through Thursday, Pisces, so you’ll feel more like yourself. Neptune is also building toward a trine with the Sun, which makes people more receptive to your ideas.

Friday’s predawn Moon-Neptune conjunction in fiery Aries will give your softer instincts some fire. Use it. Share the idea, even if your voice shakes a little. Someone will probably ask a follow-up question, and you’ll realize you had the answer the whole time. You can be gentle and still be heard. The people around you will be glad you finally spoke up.

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