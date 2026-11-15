The Walking Dead isn’t the first show that springs to mind when you think about preserving life, but believe it or not, there’s at least one case on record where it appears to have prevented a death. On November 2, 2015, Kevin Sutton, a homeless advocate who was living in a tent outside of a Best Buy in Florida, overheard an argument between two men. The conversation had something to do with money, and before long, one of the men was screaming.

By the time Sutton was able to see what was happening, there was a man bleeding on the ground. He also spotted a car speeding off and another person running away. Sutton quickly called 911 and rushed to the man’s aid. At some point, he discovered that the victim had been shot in the abdomen.

A Man Used What He Learned From ‘The Walking Dead’ to Help a Shooting Victim

Luckily, a Best Buy employee provided Sutton with a first aid kit and a bottle of water. He then proceeded to clean the wound and apply pressure to it with his shirt until an ambulance arrived. Sutton somehow managed to keep the man conscious throughout the whole ordeal as well. He later revealed that he’d picked up these skills from watching people tend to injuries on The Walking Dead.

Although the police claimed that the man’s wounds weren’t life-threatening, there’s no telling how things would’ve played out if Sutton hadn’t gotten involved. Strangely, he didn’t even recall hearing a gunshot prior to finding the man. Sutton told the press that the incident made him realize that people aren’t always willing to help others. “If that saved his life—me not standing around—that made a difference,” Sutton was quoted as saying.