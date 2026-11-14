As reported by the likes of CBS News, a man in India tragically died after consuming a bomb hidden within dough. The bomb was disguised as a rasgulla — a traditional, bite-sized dessert soaked in syrup. The victim, Rajendra Barautiya, was just 35 years old.

After dinner, Rajendra gathered with his family outside of his home in Madhya Pradesh: They were seated around a bonfire in celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, when Rambhagat Barautiya turned up and began talking to Rajendra.

Rambhagat has been described as an acquaintance, neighbor, and friend. During their conversation, Rambhagat offered Rajendra the fatal treat, which immediately detonated in the latter’s mouth, damaging his jaw. Although Rajendra’s family rushed him to the hospital, he passed that same evening.

These Bombs Are Used to Kill Pigs

The type of crude bomb that killed Rajendra is sometimes used in rural communities to illegally kill wild boars and other animals. According to The Indian Express, these pig-killer bombs are generally concealed inside fruits and vegetables and are triggered by pressure.

Police officer Rekha Singh told AFP early on, “We do not know whether the intention was to kill him or whether it was a malicious prank. That will be determined during the investigation.”

Rambhagat and the man from whom he claimed to have received the explosive have been arrested and charged with culpable homicide. However, it is important to refrain from jumping to conclusions at this time.

A reminder that lethal weapons may end up in innocent hands comes from a news piece that broke in 2018: A British man, Charley Rowley, gifted his girlfriend, Dawn Sturgess, what he believed to be Nina Ricci perfume after finding it in a charity bin. It turned out to be a Novichok nerve agent that poisoned the two of them.

While Rowley survived, Sturgess did not. In 2025, Putin was deemed “morally responsible” for the accidental death of the mother of three.