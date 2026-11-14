The word ‘Lotus’ has carries a lot of weight in the world of Magic: The Gathering and the design team behind the next big set, Nauctis: The Sunken Realm, are adding a new member to the game’s long line of Lotus iterations.

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Abyssal Lotus

Magic: The Gathering hosted an exciting Preview Panel event this week and, in addition to offering the first look at the upcoming Planeswalker animated series, also offered a ton of new information about Nauctis: The Sunken Realm.

The Nauctis portion of the Preview Panel offered a first look at a handful of cards and mechanics that will be featured in the big February 2027 set. In addition to showcasing some of the creatures and archetypes that will be present in the underwater-themed set, the reveal also showcased a very exciting new Artifact.

Abyssal Lotus is a Mythic Rare in Nauctis and the card has a handful of different art treatments that collectors can attempt to hunt down. The textless raised foil Abyssal Lotus headliner card is the rarest of the bunch and will only be findable in Collector Boosters.

The announcement revealed the following details about this special edition version of the new card:

“One word captures the imagination of Magic players like no other: “lotus.” Bring the most powerful flora of Nauctis to your collection with the textless raised foil Abyssal Lotus headliner card. Available only in Collector Boosters, this version of Abyssal Lotus represents the wonder at the heart of Nauctis. Kelogsloops lovingly crafted an illustration that captures the benthic beauty of this card, and our Booster Fun team helped it bloom into the perfect centerpiece for your collection.”

There will be approximately 500 Abyssal Lotus headliner cards printed. This version of Abyssal Lotus appears only in English in Collector Boosters of any language.

In terms of utility and power level, it will be very interesting to see what players in different formats do with this card once they have it in their arsenal. How useful it is in Standard will depend a lot on the rest of the cards and archetypes present in Nauctis and the sets that follow it later in 2027, but Legacy and Vintage tinkerers can already begin trying to crack the card and put it to good use.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the big tournament weekend continues and the full Nauctis spoiler season approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Nauctis: The Sunken Realm releases on February 5, 2027.