Even social media platforms aren’t immune to the excitement surrounding GTA 6! Starting at 11 p.m. EST on November 18, YouTube will host a 24-hour livestream centered around celebrating the launch of the long-awaited addition to the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

On the YouTube X account, the platform shares a simple reason as to why it is taking on such a monumental task: “the biggest launch of all time deserves the biggest livestream.” It also posted a thread sharing the long list of content creators who are going to be taking part in the livestream, an international group including YouTubers from Italy, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States – just to name a few. The stream will also be broadcast in multiple languages.

The initial post also includes a link to the upcoming stream, where interested GTA fans can click the “Notify me” button to make sure they don’t miss the event. For now, the link features a trailer that hints at what the audience can expect: “live gameplay…reactions…hot takes…and more.” But, according to the trailer, that’s not all. It mysteriously hints at “even more surprises” in Miami.

At 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, a pre-show will lead up to the game’s midnight release. So for anyone counting the days until November 19, the livestream could be a great way to not only pass the time, but to do so as part of a community of people who are just as excited.

‘GTA 6’ Is Getting a Massive 24-Hour YouTube Livestream, and There Will Be Surprises

It might be the biggest understatement of the century to say that GTA IV is the most highly anticipated game of the year, if not the past few years. Physical editions sold out on Amazon in October. Although the physical copy doesn’t include a disc, depending on which edition players chose, they could receive perks like the Vintage Vice City Pack and a free month of GTA+. The GTA IV Ultimate Edition offers customized weapons, including Jason’s pistol, and a wide variety of vehicles, including a pink-and-blue boat and classic cars that the player can find as part of an additional mission.

The latest Grand Theft Auto game – at least until next week – was GTA V, which was first released over 13 years ago in September 2013, on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, to be followed most recently by ports to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2022. And now players are less than a week away. It might feel almost difficult to believe for Grand Theft Auto fans who have been waiting for so long, but now the time is almost here.

And thanks to YouTube, there’s a chance for individual gamers all over the world, along with all the content creators set to appear, to come together and welcome this new GTA chapter.