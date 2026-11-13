Avril Lavigne announced the arrival of her first child with the perfect pop-punk-themed photos on Instagram. She included a simple caption that summed everything up in just six words: “Our Mini F***ing Princess has Arrived”.

She included three black and white photos, tastefully sharing the news with fans and friends online. The first photo was of her baby’s tiny hand wrapped around her own, given away by the black nail polish, and her partner’s. Lavigne has kept her personal life quiet recently, and has not disclosed the father of her child.

The next photo included Lavigne cradling her baby, who was dressed in a leopard print onesie. Finally, the post concluded with a photo of a skateboard lined with three pairs of identical checkerboard Vans slip-ons. Varying in size, of course, with teeny tiny baby Vans perched on the end of the skateboard.

Avril Lavigne Took Time Off To Have Her First Child After Concluding Greatest Hits Tour

Fans flocked to the comments of Avril Lavigne’s Instagram to share their congratulations with the pop-punk icon. Throughout her recent posts, fans commented strings of heart and celebratory emojis, alongside words of excitement and congratulations for the new mom.

This is her first social media post since October 2025. She shared several photos from When We Were Young Festival, and from the Greatest Hits Tour before that. Lavigne seems to have successfully stayed out of the spotlight for the entirety of her pregnancy, which is no small feat.

The Greatest Hits Tour kicked off in May 2024 in Vancouver. It ran for 69 shows, concluding in June 2025. She brought along fellow nostalgic pop-punk icons like All Time Low, We the Kings, and Simple Plan. Additional openers included Royal & the Serpent, Fefe Dobson, and Girlfriends.

Lavigne delivered a high-energy tour of all her hits, just like she promised. It was a healthy dose of nostalgia for longtime fans who’d been with her since the 2000s. Critics praised her performances for showcasing her legacy in the early 2000s pop-punk scene. Additionally, many applauded her for keeping a lasting connection with her fans through many years and shifting album cycles.

Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for ABA