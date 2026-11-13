PlayStation gamers will soon be able to explore two brand-new modes in 2026’s God of War Sons of Sparta.

God of War Sons of Sparta is Dropping Two new Game Modes and Releasing on PS4

God of War Sons of Sparta released early in 2026 and left fans and critics fairly divided. Some fans of retro-inspired 2D action platformers enjoyed the fresh take on the franchise, while others felt that it strayed a bit too far from some of the key mechanics and gameplay loops that have helped make the recent Sony Santa Monica Studio installments massive hits.

Now, the game is getting a pretty substantial update before the end of the year arrives. The big patch arrives in just a few days on November 16 and delivers two new game modes for players to tackle.

Here is a breakdown of everything the announcement revealed about the two new game modes:

Hermes Mode: Race against the clock with a dedicated speedrunning toolkit with a split-based timer, persistent scoreboard, and more. You can access Hermes Mode after you beat the game for the first time or by entering the following code in the start menu: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, R1, Touchpad.

Race against the clock with a dedicated speedrunning toolkit with a split-based timer, persistent scoreboard, and more. You can access Hermes Mode after you beat the game for the first time or by entering the following code in the start menu: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, R1, Touchpad. Erebus Mode: Take on the ultimate challenge where both you and your enemies fall in a single hit.

Players have the option to choose their game mode upon starting a new game and selecting a save slot. Gamers should take note that once selected, the game mode chosen for that save file cannot be changed.

Both new game modes definitely appear to be targetting repeat players and increasing the game’s replayability.

In addition to the new game modes, the announcement also revealed that God of War Sons of Sparta is preparing to release on the PS4. Mega Cat Studios will be releasing a patch at the same time to introduce the two new modes that will be available for both PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more God of War franchise news and updates.

God of War Sons of Sparta is available now on PS5 and is coming to PS4 on November 16, 2026.