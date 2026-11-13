Happy New Music Friday the 13th! That just feels good to say.

We got a couple of Third Coast bands kicking off and closing out our list this week. With a mix of chill vibes and heavy hitters in the middle. You just might find your new favorite song.

“Aces” by Fall Out Boy

A guy could really get used to this New Old-Fall Out Boy vibe. The Chicago pop-punk kings have returned with a jam that is so 2007, I’m tempted to start wearing military hats again.

I love absolutely everything about this song. Andy’s out here hitting those double-kick fills with pure hardcore spirit. Joe’s straight needling those f**ckin’ riffs. Pete’s bass tone is so satisfyingly rumbly. And Patrick’s voice sounds just as smooth and strong as it did 20 years ago.

There’s real “Infinity on High B-Side” energy here. “Aces” is anthemic and robust, but there’s almost something intimate about it at the same time. It’s intrinsically FOB, but it’s also an expansion of their sound. It’s the kind of song that’s going to move you whether you hear it in a dive club or a stadium.

“From The Cliff” by Queens of the Stone Age

This week, Queens of the Stone Age shine a special light on the track “From The Cliff”, which is featured on their acclaimed new album, Perfecth. A haunting acoustic epic, the tune is paired with a visceral music video that makes it feel like the Eagles soundtracking a Tarantino flick.

The musical short was directed by Nathalia Pizarro from a story she co-wrote with QOTSA frontman Josh Homme. Additionally, Homme stars in the short, alongside actresses Kaiman Kazazian and Natalia Safran, and legendary skater/actor Steve Olson.

It’s all just one more reason why Perfecth is a 10/10 album, and proof that the QOTSA metamorphosis is ever-enduring.

“BEWARE THE FEVER” by Clutch

If you had told me, even a year ago, that Clutch was gonna heavily infuse banjo into a new song and that I was gonna love it… I would have believed every word because Clutch never f**kin’ misses.

“Beware The Fever” is like the most perfect heavy blues song. Especially with those clever bluegrass elements. Like, it just grooves so godd**n hard, and Neil Fallon’s vocals are dripping with southern essence.

I cannot wait to hear this one live, and you can too when Clutch hits the road in 2027 with Agnostic Front, Corrosion of Conformity, and Chuck Ragan. Tickets are available now.

“MUSIC FOR FURBIES” by Gatta Morta

Gatta Morta is just so cool. The band is made up of some important and influential alt-rock musicians: Buzz Osborne (Melvins), JD Pinkus (Butthole Surfers), Coady Willis (Big Business), and Clinton Jacob (mr.phylzzz).

They’ve just announced their debut album, Immaculator, out on Feb. 12, 2027 via Ipecac Recordings. Heralding the record is Gatta Morta’s new single, “Music For Furbies”.

It’s loud and heavy and chaotic, and you’re really gonna need to crank the volume for this one.

“The Perks” by Flatfoot 56

We started this list with Chicago punk, and we’re bookending it with Chicago punk.

The Celtic-punkers of Flatfoot 56 have just dropped their first single in five years, and it’s a straight bop, dude. If you dig the Oi! sound, you’re gonna love this. It’s really fun and uplifting, and I love that the Windy City has produced such impressive and encouraging jams.

[RIP Mike Ditka]

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images