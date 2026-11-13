Tony Richards, founding drummer of 80s metal band W.A.S.P., died on November 11, 2026 at age 69. A social media post from W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless broke the news. Although Richards was only with the band for two years before parting ways, Lawless described him as an integral part of the group’s early sound and dynamic.

“The entire W.A.S.P. Camp are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our original drummer, Tony Richards,” Lawless wrote on Facebook. “When the Band was first started we were 4 extremely strong personalities. Tony was absolutely equal to any of the others that were in the Band. His personality was infectious. He looked fantastic in photos. But his ability to play made him really who he was.”

The post continued, “To watch him play riveted you no matter where you were in the room. When he was gone from the Band we were wounded in a way that we never really quite recovered from. He was equally a part of that first album and when that record is heard to this day his personal stamp will forever be a part of the totality of that recording.

“He will forever be missed. We in the W.A.S.P. Camp would like to wish his family our deepest condolences,” the post concluded.

Drummer Tony Richards Dies at 69, Former W.A.S.P. Bandmates Remember His Impact on Them

Tony Richards began his heavy metal career with the band Dante Fox after moving to Los Angeles in 1980. Dante Fox was a staple in the Hollywood metal scene, playing iconic clubs in L.A. Around 1982, Blackie Lawless asked Richards to join his new band, W.A.S.P., and Richards agreed. He and bandmate Don Costa left Dante Fox, which would go on to become Great White.

Richards joined W.A.S.P. in its early stages, after the group evolved from Lawless’ 1979 band Circus Circus. There were several lineup switches that year, with guitarist Randy Piper leaving for a few months after Costa joined on bass. Then, Costa left to tour with Ozzy Osbourne, and Piper returned. At that time, Lawless took up bass guitar and added guitarist Chris Holmes.

This lineup recorded W.A.S.P.’s debut self-titled album in 1984. Tony Richards played drums on the album and the previously released debut single, “Animal (F**k Like a Beast)”. But shortly after the album came out, he parted ways from the band for unknown reasons. Considering the heartfelt statement from Blackie Lawless on Richards’ death, his departure made a huge impact on the remaining members.

Chris Holmes also posted a tribute to the late drummer on Instagram. “Goodbye Tony,” he wrote. The post included a classic image of Richards from his W.A.S.P. days. “My Friend and one of the nicest fella you could know!!”

Additionally, the caption included that Holmes had been “chatting with Tony regular of late, and shared some great stories….Some great memories were made.”

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images