The Fortnite Pirate Token has become one of the biggest reasons many players are playing the Treasure Hunters mini-season, thanks to how rare it is and the incredible rewards it unlocks. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Pirate Token, including how it works, its drop rates, and when those odds are boosted.

What Is the Fortnite Pirate Token?

Screenshot: Epic Games, h3xik

The Fortnite Pirate Token is a rare treasure reward introduced in the Treasure Hunters mini-season. Players who find and redeem the extremely rare token can claim ever cosmetic in the Fortnite Item Shop completely for free for 14 days in a row.

Even crazier, players who redeem their first Pirate Token before the deadline will also get a second one to use in 2027. Depending on when players redeem the reward and what’s in the Item Shop, the Fortnite Pirate Token could be worth an estimated 1.2 million V-Bucks, or approximately $8,700 USD.

Fortnite Pirate Token Drop Rates

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Pirate Token has a 1 in 137,500 chance of dropping per chest in a regular match. That works out to about 0.00073% per chest. Yes, you read that right. It’s extremely rare and has low chances of actually spawning.

Epic Games recently confirmed the Fortnite Pirate Token drop rate in an announcement on X after many players pressured the developer to “release the odds.” Epic then revealed that the odds would be boosted during Saturday’s Treasure Hours.

Here’s how the drop rate breaks down at each boost:

Pirate Token OddsBoostOdds per ChestDrop Chance per Chest

Regular match1×1 in 137,5000.00073%

Boosted Treasure Hour1.5×About 1 in 91,6670.00109%

Special Treasure Hour session2×1 in 68,7500.00145%

How Do Pirate Token Odds Work in Fortnite Squads?

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are a few myths going around about the Fortnite Pirate Token and how it drops. Here is a list of some of the top misconceptions about the how mechanic works:

Does opening 137,500 chests guarantee a Pirate Token? No. At the regular drop rate, every eligible chest has the same 1 in 137,500 chance. Opening more chests gives you more chances overall, but the odds on your next chest stay the same.

No. At the regular drop rate, every eligible chest has the same 1 in 137,500 chance. Opening more chests gives you more chances overall, but the odds on your next chest stay the same. Can you get a Pirate Token if someone in your squad already has one? Yes. If that teammate opens a chest that rolls a Pirate Token, the reward can still pop up for eligible players in the squad. The teammate who already has it won’t see it pop up on their screen.

Yes. If that teammate opens a chest that rolls a Pirate Token, the reward can still pop up for eligible players in the squad. The teammate who already has it won’t see it pop up on their screen. Do you have a better chance of finding the Pirate Token in Squads? Yes, if your squad opens more chests than you would in Solos or Duos. Every eligible chest has the same drop rate, and opening more of them gives your squad more chances at the reward.

When Are Fortnite Pirate Token Odds Boosted? Treasure hour dates

Screenshot: Epic Games

Pirate Token odds are boosted during Fortnite Treasure Hours, which typically run in two sessions on Saturdays. The next Treasure Hour is expected on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Epic Games has yet to confirm whether the Pirate Token odds will get a 2× boost again or stick with 1.5×.

SaturdayFirst SessionSecond SessionStatus

November 1411 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ETNext expected

November 2111 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ETExpected

November 2811 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ETExpected

December 511 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ETTentative, season finale

When Is the Pirate Token Leaving Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

December 5, 2026, is the last day to find a Pirate Token before the Treasure Hunters mini-season ends. Players who manage to get one have until December 15, 2026, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT to redeem it before it expires.

Players who find and redeem their Pirate Token by that deadline will automatically get a second token they can use in 2027. Epic hasn’t explained when the second token will be added to players’ accounts or whether it will have a similar time limit.

Even with boosted odds, most players won’t find a Fortnite Pirate Token. For example, popular Fortnite streamer Typical Gamer has already opened more than 97,000 chests and still hasn’t found the rare reward. If you’re still looking for one, you have until December 5 to keep hunting. Good luck!

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Find out what the Fortnite Pirate Token unlocks, how rare it is, when Treasure Hours boost its drop rate, and how long you have to redeem it.