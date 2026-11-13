Close to a decade after the last numbered installment in the franchise, Wolfenstein is preparing to return in a big way.

Wolfenstein 3 is in Production at MachineGames

Screenshot: Bethesda

Xbox is busy celebrating its 25th anniversary with a flurry of announcements that highlight key moments from the past and look forward to the future. Included in that second category was a very exciting reveal that MachineGames is currently hard at work on development of Wolfenstein 3.

As announced by Asha Sharma, Wolfenstein 3 is officially in production at MachineGames: “This is a franchise with an important place in gaming history, and I’m excited to see the team continue its story.”

In response, MachineGames confirmed they are hard at work on the next entry in the franchise with actors Brian Bloom and Debra Wilson reprising their roles as BJ Blazkowicz and Grace Walker. The studio shared their excitement about what lies ahead and said they will share more as soon as they’re ready.

The small teaser of a script didn’t offer very much detail about the game’s plot or any key gameplay mechanics, but it did confirm the return of B.J. Blazkowicz who is very likely going to be the protagonist once again.

The most recent Wolfenstein game, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, released all the way back in 2019. Before that, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus arrived to rave reviews and was a fan-favorite in 2017.

It’s exciting to see this franchise get the resources needed for a new project and it will be very interesting to see how long it remains in development. Xbox seems to want more aggressive release windows, so it’s possible this game may be closer than expected, even though it’s only entering the early stages of production right now.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Wolfenstein 3 news and updates as development on the project continues.

Wolfenstein 3 is currently in production and has not confirmed a release window at this time.