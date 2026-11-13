A new report from Bloomberg claims that GTA 6 Online could release in late 2027. In a new video about Grand Theft Auto VI’s launch, the outlet offered a clue about when multiplayer could arrive. Here is what you need to know!

When Could GTA 6 Online Come Out?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In a Bloomberg Originals video posted on YouTube, the outlet said that GTA 6 Online could arrive in 2027. Although Bloomberg doesn’t give a specific date, the narrator says multiplayer will arrive “a year later,” which would put its potential launch in late 2027.

“The game that ships in 2026 is not even its final form. The real long-term engine arrives a year later with multiplayer.” The video then goes on to explain how GTA Online was “the largest factor” in Grand Theft Auto V selling 230 million copies.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the outlet has pointed to a 2027 release for GTA 6 Online. In an October 14 feature, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reported that Grand Theft Auto VI’s multiplayer mode was expected to launch in 2027.

With the latest Bloomberg video saying multiplayer will arrive “a year later,” it now appears the outlet is also pointing to late 2027 launch. That said, we’d take that launch window as tentative for now as Rockstar Games has not made any official announcements.

Has Rockstar Confirmed GTA 6 Online?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has not confirmed a GTA 6 Online release date or potential launch window. In fact, the studio has yet to officially announce multiplayer for Grand Theft Auto VI and has described the November 19 launch as a “single player experience.”

When asked on Take-Two’s May earnings call how a new online mode might be sold, CEO Strauss Zelnick also said it was too early to discuss a business model because the company hadn’t announced an online version of GTA 6.

All this to say, we don’t currently know anything about Grand Theft Auto VI’s multiplayer mode. The only information we have right now is Bloomberg’s reports suggesting a potential 2027 release window.