Daily Horoscope: November 6, 2026

The week ends on a much sweeter note than it starts. Overnight, the Moon opposes Saturn, so the alarm goes off with a pile of obligations attached, stargazer. Hang in there until lunch. By evening, the Libra Moon drifts toward Venus, and Friday night turns warm and flirty. Spend it with the person, or the people, you love most. Underneath it all, Neptune and Saturn begin a pairing that runs into January, asking which dreams are ready for a game plan and which ones you’re finally done waiting on. Mercury’s meetup with the Sun is wrapping up, too, so trust what you figured out this week. Leave work on time if you can.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Couch marathons can wait until Sunday night. Jupiter’s growing conjunction with Mars has you itching to move, Aries, and Mars’s sextile to Venus makes it more fun with company. Rally a friend for a long hike or a pickup game tomorrow. Pick the activity that makes you just a little nervous. Bragging rights last way longer than the soreness ever will.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Friday nights in get a serious upgrade. The Moon drifts toward Venus this evening, Taurus, and Jupiter’s sextile to Venus adds a lucky, indulgent glow. Cook something that takes all afternoon to simmer. Put on a record and dim the lights. Invite one favorite person or keep the whole evening for yourself. Pleasure counts as productive when you’ve worked this hard.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Siblings and childhood friends know you better than anyone, so call one tonight. Mercury’s meetup with the Sun winds down this weekend, Gemini, leaving you with a fresh sense of who you are and what you want. Run it by someone who knew you before all the reinventions. Their perspective keeps you grounded. Plus, the old inside jokes still kill.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Rough mornings don’t get a say in how the night goes. The Moon opposes Saturn overnight, Cancer, so you might wake up groggy and stewing over responsibilities. Give it until lunch. By evening, the Moon drifts toward Venus, and the mood turns tender and affectionate. Make plans with whoever makes you laugh hardest. The weekend starts the minute you log off.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Even the life of the party needs a night off. Mercury’s meetup with the Sun is fading, Leo, leaving you with a strong urge to recharge after a busy week. Turn down the invite without guilt. Order takeout, put on the comfiest pajamas you own, and pick a movie you’ve seen a dozen times. Your sparkle comes back brighter after a good rest.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Practical purchases can sit this weekend out. Retrograde Mercury’s meetup with the Sun is wrapping up, Virgo, and it shows you how seldom you spend money on pure joy. Skip the replacement sponges and buy something purely for fun. Flowers count. So does the fancy dessert from the bakery you always walk past. A little indulgence keeps your engine running.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Mirror selfies are mandatory tonight. The Moon moves through your sign toward Venus, Libra, and Jupiter’s sextile to Venus adds a lucky glow to everything you touch. Wear the outfit that makes you feel unstoppable and go somewhere people can appreciate it. Flirt with the bartender or just with life in general. You’re magnetic right now, so enjoy the attention.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Surprises thrill you more than you’d ever admit, so plan one for someone you love. Venus is in your sign and heading for a meetup with the Moon, Scorpio, turning up the romance as the weekend begins. Book the table without telling them where you’re going. Write the note and hide it somewhere they’ll find it. Mystery is your love language.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Blind dates and friend-of-a-friend setups have surprisingly good odds this weekend. Jupiter’s sextile to Venus keeps your love luck flowing, Sagittarius, and its growing conjunction with Mars gives you the confidence to say yes. Let your nosiest, most meddling friend play cupid. Go in curious instead of skeptical for a change. Worst case, you walk away with a brand-new friend.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Daydreams don’t need a deadline to count. Neptune begins a conjunction with retrograde Saturn that lasts into January, Capricorn, softening your strict edges and inviting more imagination into your life. The Moon’s overnight opposition to Saturn might start the day heavy, but it lifts. Spend the evening dreaming about the life you want with zero action items attached. The plan can wait until Monday.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Community projects could use your oddball genius this weekend. Uranus retrograde sextiles Saturn, Aquarius, helping you turn big-hearted ideas into something people can join. Volunteer at the food bank or organize a neighborhood cleanup. Bring along the friends who always make it fun. The world gets better one Saturday morning at a time, and you’re great at leading the charge.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Castles in the air are about to get concrete foundations. Neptune begins a conjunction with Saturn that lasts into January, Pisces, giving your biggest dreams the structure they’ve been missing. Neptune retrograde says start with an old idea you’ve talked about for years. Give it a budget and a first deadline this weekend. Imagination plus discipline makes you practically unstoppable right now.