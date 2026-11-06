3 Fantastic Games to Play While You Wait for ‘The Elder Scrolls VI’

Following the exciting recent Elder Scrolls VI teaser from Bethesda, which included the full title reveal, players received enticing glimpses of the upcoming game. The release window, though, is still under wraps. So while Elder Scrolls fans are waiting to learn more, here are three games that might take the edge off.

1. Elder Scrolls Online

Shockingly, one of the best games to make the wait for more Elder Scrolls IV news easier is, in fact, Elder Scrolls Online. Like the mainline games, Elder Scrolls Online is set within the world of Tamriel, featuring the same religious pantheon – like the Aedra – and familiar locations such as Windhelm and the Imperial City. It also includes the same playable races, including Elves and Men, along with Khajiit and Argonians.

One thing that sets ESO apart, and one that provides the greatest opportunity to pass the time, is the fact that – as its name suggests – the game is a vast MMORPG. Players can explore the world of Elder Scrolls by themselves or with a group of friends, delving into a different timeline than the one played out in the mainline games. ESO takes place nearly a thousand years before the events of Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Combat and character progression are also different.

Anyone interested in experiencing Tamriel on a larger scale can experience Elder Scrolls Online via PC, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation.

2. Dragon’s Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma centers on a main character known in the game as the Arisen, a moniker earned after surviving an attack by the Dragon, a creature that signals the end of the world. From there, the Arisen goes on a quest to defeat the Dragon, thereby stopping the apocalypse. The Arisen must end the game by confronting an actual god and making a series of decisions that impact the fate of the entire world.

Considering the director of Dragon’s Dogma cited the Elder Scrolls games as inspiration for Dragon’s Dogma, it makes sense that this game – and by extension, its sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2 – could be a strong contender for helping the player get through an Elder Scrolls news drought. Both games offer open-world exploration, protagonists who serve as a “chosen one”, and narratives featuring NPCs with their own inner worlds and stories. Both Dragon’s Dogma and The Elder Scrolls games focus on the journey, not the destination.

Both Dragon’s Dogma and its sequel are playable on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

3. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

While The Witcher franchise follows a more linear structure than The Elder Scrolls games, the two franchises overlap in their peak fantasy settings, which can draw players in. Wild Hunt also recently received a massive upgrade, which improved visuals and gameplay. The final game in the mainline trilogy, Wild Hunt reunites players with Geralt of Rivia, the titular Witcher, as he searches for Ciri, his adopted daughter. Ciri is being pursued by the subtitle of Witcher III, a terrifying group best avoided.

Beyond their dedication to lore-rich, engaging fantasy, both Wild Hunt and The Elder Scrolls games feature deep combat mechanics and vast maps to explore, with environments that teem with life and detail. While both games offer dialogue options that affect the story, players who want conversations that create a butterfly effect throughout the rest of the game will find The Witcher III: Wild Hunt a great choice.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is available to play on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.