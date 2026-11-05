3 Classic Albums To Start With When You’re Ready to Learn Where Jangle Pop Comes From

Jangle pop often appears as a style alongside indie rock, dream pop, and even psych-rock. It’s not so much a singular genre as it is a particular sound that works well with others. But it had to develop from somewhere, and these three classic albums are great places to start.

‘The La’s’ by The La’s

British rock band The La’s were integral to Britpop’s emergence in the 90s as well as jangle pop’s influence and growth within indie rock. They only released one album, The La’s in 1990, but released a couple of singles in the late 80s. This included their biggest hit, “There She Goes”, originally released in 1988.

Their jangle pop style earned The La’s increased attention for its retro sound. Rock in the 90s was turning alternative, indie rock was emerging in the states, and overall the genre was changing. But The La’s crafted their singular album with a 60s rock sound unlike anything bands were doing at the time. And the 60s were pretty in tune with jangle pop before it even had a name. With these influences, The La’s became a beloved example of the early jangle pop sound as it blended with 90s indie rock.

‘Starfish’ by The Church

Australian band The Church released their fifth album, Starfish, in 1988. It became their most commercially successful album, as well as their international breakthrough. They had a decent following in Australia at that time, but the single “Under the Milky Way” brought attention from the U.S. The song hit No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart.

But beyond its chart success, Starfish also contributed to jangle pop’s early development. The album technically leaned more dream pop, which would also develop further in the 90s. However, The Church blended their jangle-dream pop sound with psych rock elements, creating a blended, influential style. They never quite reached mainstream fame, but they were successful in influencing an emerging genre.

‘The Queen Is Dead’ by The Smiths

The Smiths released their third album, The Queen Is Dead, in 1986, after months of delays. They were in legal disputes with their label, Rough Trade, which eventually severed their record contract. The Smiths would sign with EMI for their final album in 1987. But in the meantime, The Queen Is Dead became one of their most successful albums.

It spent 22 weeks on the U.K. Albums chart, reaching No. 2 on the list. Fans in the U.S. also appreciated a new Smiths record, and in subsequent years it’s been included on lists of the greatest albums of all time. The Smiths are generally one of the most widely popular bands that come to mind when thinking of jangle pop’s development. While their early albums were more post-punk, The Queen Is Dead brought massive attention to the growing jangle pop genre.

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