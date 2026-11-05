3 British Indie Bands From the 80s That American Alternative Rock Owes Everything To

The rise of alternative music defined the 1990s. Defining alternative artists of the 1990s owe it all to the indie rock movement of the 1980s in the US and the UK. While US indie rock bands of the 1980s often get the most credit, British indie rock can’t be denied its due credit as well. Truly, American alternative rock artists owe everything to these defining British indie rock bands from the 80s.

The Jesus And Mary Chain

Not only was the band a leading pioneer of the shoegaze and dream pop movement of the late 80s and early 90s, but they served as the “chain” linking 80s indie rock to 90s grunge. Iconic Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain publicly praised the Scottish band on multiple occasions. Their use of feedback and melodic distortion was a massive influence on Nirvana’s noise rock edge. Specifically, their work on their 1985 debut, Psychocandy. Their influence on Cobain resulted in Nirvana being the band that broke alternative music into the mainstream in 1991.

Joy Divison

Joy Division was a band that ended just as they were getting started. Just one day before the band embarked on their first North American tour, frontman Ian Curtis took his own life. Before this, the band released their debut album, Unknown Pleasures, in 1979. That album would become of the most important independent releases in the 80s over time. Their debut and their follow-up, Closer, released posthumously, influenced a wide range of artists for decades to come. Bands who have cited Joy Division as a major influence include The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, The Killers, Radiohead, and countless others.

In recent years, artists such as Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins have claimed Joy Division is one of the most influential groups in history, outside of the Beatles. Legendary Black Flag vocalist Henry Rollins has also placed the band “at the top of the mountain along with all of your David Bowies and Rolling Stones.”

The Smiths

The Smiths were not only a major influence on key alternative bands of the 90s, but their influence shone in the 2000s. Countless alternative bands emerged in the 2000s, echoing the sounds of The Smiths. Bands such as Modest Mouse, The National, The Bravery, Death Cab for Cutie, and many others owe everything to The Smiths. The pairing of frontman Morrissey and Johnny Marr’s signature jangly melodies led to The Smiths emerging as a standout group in the indie rock movement of the 80s. As post-punk was dominating the UK at the time, The Smiths were key figures leading the indie rock movement.

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