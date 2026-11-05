Madden NFL 27 Joins Catalog of Free Games for Amazon Prime Subscribers

Amazon Prime is continuing its monthly trend of new additions to the Luna gaming catalog with a huge win for sports fans this month.

Madden NFL 27 and NBA The Run Join Amazon Prime Game Library

Sports fans who aren’t getting enough content watching college and NFL football every weekend this fall can now also play a couple of the biggest recent sports games for free, as long as they have an Amazon Prime subscription. Today, EA Sports Madden NFL 27 and NBA the Run join the Amazon Luna catalog.

Amazon Luna added the campaign portion of Star Wars Galactic Racer last month and this month looks like another big score for gamers who have access to the library of Luna titles. Madden NFL 27 is a spotlight addition to the library and will likely draw in a lot of new users who subscribe to Prime, but haven’t tested out the library of games yet.

Here is a breakdown of the two new additions for gamers who may not be familiar with the sports titles:

EA Sports Madden NFL 27 – Engine, the latest entry in the Madden NFL franchise brings a more dynamic experience to Franchise mode, where player personalities shape an evolving league. On the field, enhanced receiver and defensive back interactions, changing weather, and new short-yardage mechanics add expanded dimension to every matchup. In Superstar mode, players can also chart their path from high school to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

– Engine, the latest entry in the Madden NFL franchise brings a more dynamic experience to Franchise mode, where player personalities shape an evolving league. On the field, enhanced receiver and defensive back interactions, changing weather, and new short-yardage mechanics add expanded dimension to every matchup. In Superstar mode, players can also chart their path from high school to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. NBA the Run – NBA THE RUN delivers fast-paced, arcade-style 3-on-3 basketball featuring NBA stars of past and present and streetball legends. At launch, Luna players will have access to the most recent content dropped in-game, including the five NBA Legends released in late September (Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, Allen Iverson, Dirk Nowitzki and Tracy McGrady), along with Deluxe Edition content, Rookie Stephen Curry, Rookie Luka Dončić and Rookie Kevin Durant, for free.

In addition to the sports titles, a few other games that just arrived include:

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – Bring the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey Mouse, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world.

– Bring the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey Mouse, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world. Mixtape – On their last night of high school, three friends embark on one more shared adventure. En route to their final party together, a perfectly-curated playlist draws them into dreamlike reenactments of their formative memories. It’s the greatest hits of teenage friendship, from the first kiss to the last dance. Mixtape draws inspiration from classic coming-of-age movies, bringing together nostalgic aimlessness, mischief, music, and the highs and lows of adolescence, set to the soundtrack of a generation.

– On their last night of high school, three friends embark on one more shared adventure. En route to their final party together, a perfectly-curated playlist draws them into dreamlike reenactments of their formative memories. It’s the greatest hits of teenage friendship, from the first kiss to the last dance. Mixtape draws inspiration from classic coming-of-age movies, bringing together nostalgic aimlessness, mischief, music, and the highs and lows of adolescence, set to the soundtrack of a generation. Kingdom Come Deliverance II – A thrilling story-driven action RPG, with a rich open world, set in 15th century Medieval Europe. Experience the ultimate medieval adventure – through the eyes of young Henry – as you embark on a journey of epic proportions. Embark on an epic journey from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings.

– A thrilling story-driven action RPG, with a rich open world, set in 15th century Medieval Europe. Experience the ultimate medieval adventure – through the eyes of young Henry – as you embark on a journey of epic proportions. Embark on an epic journey from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings. Police Simulator: Patrol Officers – Welcome to Brighton! Join the police force of this fictitious American city and experience the daily life of a Police Officer. Start with citing violations and giving out parking tickets, then work your way towards shouldering more responsibilities. Be part of the community of Brighton, get to know your neighborhood and handle daily police work to fight crime during your shift.

Luna is included with an Amazon Prime membership at no additional cost. Prime members can currently enjoy a selection of more than 50 games. Players should note that titles do rotate in and out, similar to Xbox Game Pass, so available titles will shift from month to month.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates as the Amazon Luna catalog continues to grow and evolve.

Both NBA The Run and Madden NFL 27 are available on Amazon Luna starting November 5.