Olivia Rodrigo Aims To Be the Next Holiday Hitmaker With New Christmas Song Out Today

Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

In 2026, Olivia Rodrigo has further established herself among the top pop stars in the US. Riding off the high of helping induct her favorite band, The White Stripes, into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2025, she’s doubled down on her own legacy in 2026. Ahead of her third album’s release in June, Rodrigo released the lead single “Drop Dead” on April 17, 2026. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving us a hint that her next album is going to be a massive success.

That became a reality following the album’s release on June 12, 2026. You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Among other successful singles from the release, she released a remix of “Expectations” featuring Chappell Roan on October 15, 2026. Additionally, a music video for the remix was released starring the legendary Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.

Rodrigo has also embarked on a massive, sold-out 86-date arena tour dubbed The Unraveled Tour in September 2026. The tour runs across North America and Europe until May 2027. On top of everything else, she appeared on stage with Robert Smith of The Cure and The Smashing Pumpkins at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Needless to say, Olivia Rodrigo has dominated this year. She’s not done yet, though.

Olivia Rodgrio Is Set To Release Her First-Ever Christmas Song

As if she hasn’t done enough this year, she’s aiming to be the next holiday hitmaker as well. On the evening of November 5, 2026, Olivia Rodrigo will release his first-ever Christmas song. The new holiday track, “Take Me Home (4 Christmas)”, was written co-written by Dan Nigro and Amy Allen. Nigro has notably been Rodrigo’s producer since her debut album, Sour, in 2021. He has written or produced tracks for top artists, such as Chappell Ron, Lorde, Sky Ferreira, Joe Jonas, and many more. He’s co-written this new holiday track with Rodrigo and Amy Allen, who has penned hits for Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Tate McRae, and more.

Along with the physical copy of the Christmas song, a B-side track will be included. “Miss This Christmas” was also written by Rodrigo, Nigro, and Allen. It’ll be included as the B-side on 7-inch vinyl and cassette versions of the new release.

Olivia Rodrigo has teased a new music video for “Take Me Home (4 Christmas)” on her TikTok page. In the first video posted on November 4, she appears with Saturday Night Live star Ben Marshall and Sex And The City star Cynthia Nixon. They’re wearing Christmas sweaters, reacting with a viral soundbite. In another video, Rodrigo and Nixon slowly turn and pose to the theme song of Sex And The City. They’re in front of a Christmas tree as they strike some goofy poses in slow motion before laughing.

“Take Me Home (4 Christmas)” will be released on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images