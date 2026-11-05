Rock Singer Reveals Decades-Old Concert Injury Has Finally Caught Up With Him

Vocalist Jared Gomes of (Hed) P.E. shared a post on Instagram featuring a gnarly x-ray of his knee with a surgical screw through the center. Alongside the image, he updated fans about a 20-year-old injury that has come back with a vengeance, forcing him to undergo a knee replacement.

“Here is an X-ray of my left knee. I had ACL surgery over 20 years ago,” Gomes wrote in the caption of his post. “I tore it on tour with SNOT and SOULFLY.”

He went on to set the scene of the original injury, writing, “I was onstage with Max Cavalera, doing Benji’s part on ‘Prejudice’. I stage dove, got thrown back over the barrier, and landed on one leg in a puddle of beer. My knee snapped. ACL torn.”

Gomes continued, “I always said I’d do this until the wheels fell off. Well… the wheels have all but fallen off!” However, he did have good news to share regarding his injury, as well as updates about the downtime he’ll need to take for recovery.

Jared Gomes Got Through (Hed) P.E.’s UK Tour With Help From His Bandmates After Old Knee Injury Resurfaced

(Hed) P.E. founder and frontman Jared Gomes added a message to fans in his update post. “Thanks to y’all, I have health insurance, and on December 9th, I’m getting a new knee,” he wrote. “Thank you for your continued support. I’m nothing without you guys. Nothing.”

It looks like Gomes isn’t just getting his ACL repaired again. According to the post, he’s undergoing robotic arm-assisted arthroplasty, which is a total knee replacement. As he said, he’s getting a brand new knee for the holidays. This procedure typically takes several months of recovery, but luckily (Hed) P.E. has some downtime after wrapping up their 2026 tour in October.

Concluding his post, Gomes described the excruciating moment when his knee injury finally caught up with him after two decades. “While on tour in the UK, 5 minutes after an amazing show at KK’s Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, I was walking up some stairs to get to the dressings rooms,” he began.

“Because my knee is bone on bone, no cartilage left, the pain is so excruciating it caused a collapse,” Gomes continued. “When this happened, i tore the hell out of my right hamstring who was trying to save me from falling down the stairs. Dude. Worst pain of my life. My entire leg swollen and black and blue. (i’m already black but you get the idea).

“For the rest of the tour i was a gimp. Thanks to Kurt, Nate, Stephen and Gordon, i was able to get thru the run, not just get thru but rock the hell out of it,” he concluded. Gomes also added that (Hed) P.E.’s latest U.K./EU tour was one of the best he’s had “over there in ages”, even with the injury. Overall, Jared Gomes seemed in good spirits, all things considered.

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns

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