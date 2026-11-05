One of 2027’s Biggest Games Has Been Delayed

The first few months of 2027 have some amazing titles scheduled to arrive, but one of the most-anticipated ones just got pushed back by a few months.

God of War: Laufey Delayed to May 2027

Screenshot: Sony Santa Monica

Santa Monica Studio make waves at San Diego Comic-Con back in the summer with the surprise reveal of God of War Laufey. Not only did the presentation confirm the next installment in the Sony exclusive franchise, but it also provided an extended look at gameplay and an early 2027 release date.

The original release window reveal shared that God of War Laufey was targeting a February 2027 launch. The team behind the game reconfirmed that release date in September 2026, but now it sounds like plans have changed.

Rather than arriving in February 2027, God of War Laufey is now releasing May 20, 2027. Santa Monica Studio confirmed the new plans on social media:

“Since the reveal of God of War Laufey in June, we’ve been deeply grateful to see so much excitement for Faye’s journey through the Everywhen. We don’t take for granted the trust placed in the studio to make an extraordinary experience worthy of the passion and dedication of our fans.

With this in mind, we’ve made the decision to delay God of War Laufey’s release to May 20th, 2027.

We will make the most of each moment until then by putting in the finishing touches and pushing the game to its fullest potential.

On behalf of every on the team, we appreciate your patience and we’ll be back to share more updates soon!”

Although it’s disappointing that fans will have to wait until closer to the summer, this game was already arriving much sooner than most people expected, so the release date shift isn’t too big of a surprise.

The game is likely going to be a game of the year contender in 2027, so it makes sense that the team wants to take their time and make sure it’s fully ready for launch before pushing it out the door.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more God of War Laufey news and updates in the coming months as the release date approaches.

God of War Laufey releases May 20, 2027 exclusively on the PS5.