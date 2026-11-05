Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Has a Game-Breaking Bug for Some Players

Some Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake players are reporting a freezing issue that prevents them from getting past the title screen. The problem appears to affect certain Switch 2 setups in docked mode and VRR. Here is how to fix it.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Players Report Freezing Issue at Launch

Screenshot: Nintendo

The launch of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is finally here, but some players have run into a frustrating problem before they can even start their game. According to reports shared on social media, the Ocarina of Time remake can freeze at the title screen when playing in docked mode.

Player PJiggles was one of the first users to report game-breaking bug in a post on X. In a video clip they uploaded to social media, Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake can be seen locking up when the title logo appears on the screen.

Based on additional player reports, the issue appears to be linked to Ocarina of Time’s VRR output feature. However, that doesn’t confirm whether the underlying problem is with the game itself, the console’s output, or compatibility with certain display setups.

To be clear, this doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue affecting every Switch 2 player. Still, getting stuck at the title screen is a pretty frustrating way to start launch day. Thankfully, affected players have shared a workaround that may help you get into the game.

How to Turn Off VRR on Switch 2

Screenshot: Nintendo

If Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is freezing at the title screen while your Switch 2 is docked, players recommend turning off VRR output in the system settings. Here are the steps:

With your Switch 2 docked, open the console’s Settings. Select Display. Find VRR Output. Disable VRR. Try launching Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake again.

Multiple players claim that disabling the feature has allowed them to get past the loading problem and start playing. That said, this is a user-reported workaround, though, so it isn’t guaranteed to resolve every freeze.

For now, if you’ve been unable to get past the title screen in docked mode, turning off VRR is worth trying. Interestingly, Zelda Ocarina of Time VRR has been one of the most anticipated features. Assuming the feature is the result of the reported bug, hopefully it gets fixed soon.