How To Get Exclusive Free Magic: The Gathering Swag from the Mythic Rare Dragon Van

MagicCon: Atlanta is right around the corner and to celebrate the upcoming Magic: The Gathering event Bioworld’s Heroes & Villains are road tripping from Dallas to Atlanta in a van that will be very hard to miss.

MagicCon is a huge event in the Magic: The Gathering community and players from around the country (and the world) will be travelling to Atlanta this month to watch or take part in the weekend’s activities.

To help celebrate the occasion, and to connect with fans who may not make it all the way to Atlanta, Bioworld’s Heroes & Villains is setting out on an ambitious Van Tour and meeting up with the Magic community along the way.

Before arriving at the convention, the brand-new Heroes & Villains van will hold a pop-up event in Ridgeland, MS with giveaways, Magic: The Gathering (MTG) play, photo ops and more. While on tour, live updates will be provided of their adventure and reveal upcoming exclusives that can be purchased at MagicCon: Atlanta.

The Heroes & Villains van departs from the Dallas headquarters Thursday, November 5 and will stop at DogMud Tavern in Ridgeland, MS for a special pop-up event on Friday, November 6 from 6pm–10pm CT. Fans of Magic: The Gathering can receive an exclusive free Magic: The Gathering branded tee while supplies last, play Magic: The Gathering, and get a photo op with the mythically rare custom designed van.

VICE had a chance to speak with Doug Johnson, Creative Director at Heroes & Villains and Bioworld, who explained the inspiration and motivation behind the Van Tour:

“The ConQuest Road Trip is our way of building camaraderie and connecting face-to-face with fans across the country. Along the way, we get to explore local game stores, meet fellow enthusiasts, and spend time with the communities that make this game so special. Within our apparel offering we focused on timeless content reimagined in new and unexpected ways. We aim to translate the creative language of the game into products that feel authentic to the community and give fans new ways to express their interests. This journey is about more than getting to the convention. It’s about the people, the places, and the shared passion that bring this community together. We’re excited to be part of it and can’t wait to see everyone at MagicCon Atlanta!”

Fans of Magic: The Gathering who manage to get one of the exclusive free Magic: The Gathering shirts will find some very cool designs inspired by the van itself, Shivan Dragon, Black Lotus, and Serra Avenger.

Magic fans who aren’t on the path of the van or heading to MagicCon this month can still keep an eye out for a new Magic: The Gathering drop on Heroes & Villains that will be revealed soon. Some products will be available online and others will remain exclusive to MagicCon including backpacks, tees, jackets, and some others.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates and other gaming collaborations from Heroes & Villains and Bioworld.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.

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