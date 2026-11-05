The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Live Coverage

19 minutes ago / 9:00 AM CST

Unlock Every Song for Your Ocarina

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake songs let Link do everything from calling Epona to opening new paths across Hyrule. However, remembering every melody can get a little confusing once your songbook starts filling up. Here are all the Switch 2 song inputs, what each melody does, and where to learn them.

Screenshot: Nintendo

16 minutes ago / 8:24 AM CST

Learning the Song of Storms (and Draining the Well)

The Song of Storms allows Link to summon rain and uncover hidden secrets across Hyrule, but learning the melody requires a visit to Kakariko Village as Adult Link. Here is how to get the Song of Storms in the Ocarina of Time Switch 2 remake and use it to drain the village well.

Screenshot: Nintendo

16 minutes ago / 8:24 AM CST

How To Unlock Adult Link

You begin your journey with control of a young Link who still has a lot to learn. There are a handful of quests you must complete before you’re able to trigger the transition to adult Link and continue on. Here’s a helpful guide detailing how to unlock the adult version of the iconic character.

1 hour ago / 7:04 AM CST

The Zelda Remake Is a Smash Hit

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake reviews are out, and the Switch 2 adventure is the highest-rated game of 2026 so far on Metacritic. Critics have praised its overhauled visuals, modern controls, and orchestral soundtrack, with dozens of publications awarding it perfect scores. Here is our review roundup, including the Zelda remake’s biggest new features.

1 hour ago / 7:00 AM CST

Ocarina of Time Skull Mask Guide

The Skull Mask in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake needs to be sold to Skull Kid in the Lost Woods. However, you’ll need to make friends with him before he’ll buy it. Here’s a step by step guide to selling the skull mask, including where to find its buyer and how to get an extra reward before trading it.