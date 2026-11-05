Zelda Ocarina of Time – How To Unlock Adult Link

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time kicks off with players taking control of a young Link who still has a lot to learn. Players who are unsure when and how to unlock adult Link can follow this guide to find out.

How To Complete the Child Link Quests in OCarina Of Time

Screenshot: Nintendo

Spoiler Warning: Players should note that reading through this guide will spoil some of the early moments of the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has one of the most memorable and iconic opening few hours in the history of the Zelda franchise. Players begin the game as child Link and have a handful of quests to complete before they arrive at the Temple of Time and trigger the transition to adult Link’s portion of the game.

In order to unlock adult Link, players first need to collect the three Spiritual Stones. These tasks play out in a pretty on-rails fashion and act as a bit of a tutorial to the game’s movement, exploration, and combat.

In order to collect the three stones, players need to visit three different regions and complete the first three dungeons in Ocarina of Time.

First, players should travel to Kokiri Forest and and complete the The Great Deku Tree dungeon. This will unlock the Fairy Slingshot and introduce many of the game’s core mechanics.

Next, players will visit Hyrule Castle and meet Princess Zelda. This part is not a dungeon, but is still a necessary step on the path towards the Temple of Time.

After the visit to Hyrule Castle, players can proceed to Death Mountain for Dodongo’s Cavern when they are ready. This dungeon will allow Link to unlock the Bomb Bag.

The third Spiritual Stone will require child Link to visit Zora’s Domain for the Inside Jabu-Jabu’s Belly dungeon. This is when Link will unlock the Boomerang.

After all of that is finished, players can head back to Hyrule Castle and open the Temple of Time. Here, players will find the Master Sword. Once they draw the sword, the big time jump will be triggered and Link will travel to the future and become adult Link for the next portion of the game.

From here, the adventure continues and adult Link can carry on the story and find out what has happened in the seven year transition and what new challenges await.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time news, updates, and game guides.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.