Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Review Roundup: Highest-Rated Game of 2026

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake reviews are out, and the Switch 2 adventure is the highest-rated game of 2026 so far on Metacritic. Critics have praised its overhauled visuals, modern controls, and orchestral soundtrack, with dozens of publications awarding it perfect scores. Here is our review roundup, including the Zelda remake’s biggest new features.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Tops Metacritic’s 2026 Rankings

Screenshot: Nintendo, Metacritic

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake reviews are now live, and the Switch 2 reimagining is currently Metacritic’s highest-rated game of 2026. With 80 critic reviews listed at the time of writing, it has received an overwhelmingly positive reception ahead of its November 5 launch.

Incredibly, the Ocarina of Time Remake was given 46 perfect scores, with publications such as GamesRadar+, Eurogamer, VGC, and TheGamer awarding it 100. Destructoid calls it “the best iteration of the classic Nintendo 64 favorite we’ve gotten yet.” Meanwhile, IGN awards the remake 90, describing it as “both an exceptional remake of an incredible game and a rich adventure that stands on its own.”

Below are some of the selected Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake review scores. These are presented on Metacritic’s 100-point scale and represent a selection of the 80 reviews, rather than the complete list:

PublicationReview Score

4P.de100

Areajugones100

Console Creatures100

Destructoid100

Dexerto100

ElDesmarque100

Gameliner100

Eurogamer Germany100

GamesRadar+100

ID100

GAMINGbible100

IGN Brasil100

Nintenderos100

My Nintendo News100

Nintenduo100

Omelete100

Player 2100

Respec100

Press Start Australia100

ScreenHub100

Saudi Gamer100

TrueGaming100

Eurogamer100

VGC100

Voxel100

Loot Level Chill100

ComicBook100

Gameblog.fr100

Gfinity100

Guardian100

Siliconera100

PC Games100

Shacknews100

CGMagazine100

TheGamer100

NME100

Eurogamer Portugal100

Nintendo Insider100

IGN Spain100

SpazioGames99

Hobby Consolas97

Gamesurf95

Multiplayer.it95

SECTOR.sk95

Wccftech95

Everyeye.it95

Meristation95

Atomix95

Game Informer93

Vandal93

GamePro Germany92

GAMES.CH92

GameStar92

GameSpot90

IGN Benelux90

GRYOnline.pl90

Nintendo Life90

Metro GameCentral90

Screen Rant90

TheSixthAxis90

IGN90

What Critics Are Praising About Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

While the review scores are impressive, the verdicts also give us a better idea of where the Switch 2 remake makes its biggest improvements. Its visuals, controls, music, and classic dungeon design are among the most frequently praised features.

Overhauled Visuals Bring Hyrule to Life

Screenshot: Nintendo

One of the biggest talking points in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake reviews is its visual overhaul. Nintendo Life calls it “the most visually stunning work Nintendo has ever put out,” while other critics praise the updated environments and art direction.

GamesRadar+ highlights how the visuals work alongside newly voiced dialogue, revamped dungeons, and fresh puzzles to make Hyrule feel more alive. Siliconera also praised how the remake adds new details and expands what players can do in many of the game’s iconic locations.

Several reviewers describe Zelda Ocarina of Time Switch 2 as a remake that largely preserves the atmosphere of the original Nintendo 64 adventure title, while also giving its world a much richer presentation.

Modern Controls and Quality-of-Life Improvements

Screenshot: Nintendo

Another recurring point of praise is how the remake feels to play. PC Games highlights the improved controls and freely adjustable camera, while Gfinity singles out the modernized controls and quality-of-life additions.

Nintenduo argues that the updated controls make the adventure more accessible without turning it into an easy game. My Nintendo News similarly says the individual changes come together to bring the classic up to modern standards.

The overall impression is that Nintendo has addressed many of the rough edges players might remember. Critics largely feel these adjustments make exploring Hyrule more enjoyable while preserving the adventure’s familiar structure.

Orchestral Soundtrack and Updated Audio

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake soundtrack is also receiving plenty of praise from many reviewers. Nintendo Insider for example, highlights the reorchestrated music, while Gameliner and NME describe the soundtrack as an important part of rediscovering Hyrule.

Voice acting earns positive mentions as well. GAMES.CH praises the performances, and GamesRadar+ includes newly voiced dialogue among the changes that help bring the world to life. However, opinions on that feature aren’t completely uniform. SECTOR.sk lists limited voice acting among its criticisms, even while praising the soundtrack and the wider adventure.

Classic Dungeons and Puzzles Still Hold Up

Screenshot: Nintendo

Perhaps the most consistent takeaway from the reviews is that the original game’s design remains a highlight. Player 2, GameSpot, and Press Start Australia all emphasize how well the core adventure holds up nearly three decades later.

Nintendo Insider praises the enduring dungeon design, while TheGamer highlights the combat encounters, puzzles, and charm. IGN’s review also points to Hyrule’s secrets and satisfying dungeon exploration.

For players who have been waiting for another traditional Zelda adventure, that could be the most exciting part. The reviews suggest Nintendo has retained the structured journey that made Ocarina of Time so memorable, while making it more comfortable to play today.

Some Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Reviews Wanted Bigger Changes

Screenshot: Nintendo

Despite the high scores, some critics wanted Nintendo to take more risks with the remake. Nintendo Life argues that returning players may find little challenge if they already know the Nintendo 64 or 3DS versions. The publication specifically criticizes the absence of Master Quest or another hard mode.

Gameliner also notes that the remake’s faithfulness means it rarely surprises, while Metro GameCentral describes an experience that makes few substantial changes. GAMINGbible, meanwhile, would have liked Nintendo to revisit content cut from the original game.

Other criticisms are more specific. PC Games mentions minor technical and audio issues, while SECTOR.sk points to loading screens and the inability to finish side quests after the ending.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Still, the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake reviews overall suggest Nintendo has delivered a return to Hyrule that largely lives up to expectations. Its position at the top of Metacritic’s 2026 rankings makes it one of the year’s biggest critical successes so far, with reviewers recommending it to both longtime fans and first-time players.