Crimson Desert Patch Notes for Update 2.04.06 – DLC Fixes and Performance Improvements

Pearl Abyss has released Crimson Desert update 2.04.06, bringing performance improvements and bug fixes following the launch of the Charting the Unknown DLC. The latest hotfix addresses several issues with naval exploration, pioneering missions, and Free Construction mode. Here are the full Crimson Desert patch notes and platform availability details.

Crimson Desert Update 2.04.06 Fixes DLC Issues

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

With Crimson Desert’s Charting the Unknown DLC now available, Pearl Abyss has pushed out its first major post-launch update to address issues players have encountered. Update 2.04.06 includes fixes for framerate drops in certain areas, as well as several crashes.

For AMD users, the Crimson Desert patch fixes a crash in Pailune that could occur when using driver version 26.10.1 with the Cinematic option enabled. Pearl Abyss also says it will continue working on framerate drops during certain situations and content.

Players exploring the ocean should also notice several improvements. Crew members will no longer speak excessively while on board, and the update fixes pioneering missions that could fail to complete near an anchorage. Other fixes address disappearing trade goods when transferring cargo from a ship to a wagon.

Crimson Desert Update 2.04.06 Platform Availability

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

According to Pearl Abyss’s November 4 patch notice, update 2.04.06 is rolling out across all platforms. However, the Epic Games Store and Mac App Store versions were still in progress when the notice was published.

PlatformUpdate Status

Steam (PC)Available

Steam (Mac)Available

PlayStationAvailable

XboxAvailable

Epic Games StoreIn progress

Mac App StoreIn progress

Full Crimson Desert Patch Notes for Update 2.04.06

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Below are the patch details provided by Pearl Abyss for the November 4 all-platform hotfix:

[AMD] Fixed an issue where the game would crash in Pailune if the Cinematic option was enabled while using driver version 26.10.1.

Fixed an issue where the framerate would drop in certain areas.

We will continue to improve framerate drops that occur in certain situations and during certain content.

Fixed an issue where crew members on board would speak excessively.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing a previous mission when sending out two or more pioneering missions.

Fixed an issue where pioneering would not be completed when attempting to complete a pioneering mission while a ship was near the anchorage.

Fixed an issue where Abyss Cressets at Secret Places and Ruins located in the ocean did not function properly.

Fixed an issue where the effect of the Level 5 management popularity reward was not applied to all characters.

Fixed an issue where Kite Pirates could enter the Assault Ship of the East.

Fixed an issue where some sound effects did not play while diving under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause the game to crash when diving as Damiane with the language set to Latin American Spanish.

Fixed an issue where the entrance terrain near the location of Knight of Void appeared unnatural.

Fixed an issue where some trade goods disappeared when moved from a ship to a wagon.

Fixed an issue where the Camel Constellation was located in an inaccessible area.

Fixed an issue where icons of outlaws would not appear on the World Map and Minimap.

Fixed an issue where skill descriptions and videos would not appear when accessing them directly after learning a skill.

Fixed an issue where the game would return to the title screen when gifting multiple items to an NPC.

Fixed an issue where the Lumen Sword could be destroyed in certain situations.

Lumen Sword can now be restored if it was destroyed.

Fixed an issue where characters would move to an abnormal position when disembarking from a ship or a rowboat.

Fixed an issue where the Constellation Helm could not be used while swimming.

[Oongka] Fixed an issue where “Ascended Devastation” would not apply to certain weapons.

Fixed an issue where the reload sound effect would play multiple times when all cannons were fully charged during naval combat.

Rewards are not granted when defeating the Phanton Ship and the Drunken Catfish.

Fixed an issue where the screen would remain black when entering Free Construction mode in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally crash in certain situations when approaching a house built in Free Construction mode.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert update 2.04.06 should make exploring the Charting the Unknown DLC a little smoother, especially if you’ve run into issues with ships or pioneering missions. Pearl Abyss has also confirmed that more work is being done to improve framerate drops, so hopefully we’ll see further performance improvements in future patches.